Pct Retraction

Developed to assist in binary options retracement operations, this indicator will show the assets with the best retracement percentages!


How it works:

The indicator will calculate the total length of each candle from low to high, the total of the body and total of shadows (up and down) and calculate a total shadows percentage of various configurable assets. The counter is updated with each new candle.


ATENTION: Demo on the estrategy tester is not functional to show multiple assets.

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Fabio Albano
Indicators
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 5 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Pct Multi Telegram Mt4
Fabio Albano
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is used to send messages from the PCT Multi indicator to Telegram. The EA has 5 settings: - Channel name: The name of the Telegram channel. - Token: Your bot's Token. - Entries: Entry messages will be sent. - Results: Entry results will be sent. - Alerts: Alerts will be sent. How to set up: In the Tools -> Options menu, in the "Expert Advisors" tab: - Check the "Allow WebRequest for listed URLs:" option. - Click "add new URL" and add " https://api.telegram.org " (without th
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Indicators
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Pct Multi Bot Mt5
Fabio Albano
Utilities
This indicator is to be used in bot connectors for automation of Pct Multi indicator entries. How to use: Configure the bot connector with the following information: Indicator name: pctmultibot Call buffer: 0 Put buffer: 1 Do not add this indicator to the chart, just configure it in the bot connector! Pct Multi indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111091
FREE
Pct Multi Bot
Fabio Albano
Utilities
This indicator is to be used in bot connectors for automation of Pct Multi indicator entries. How to use: Configure the bot connector with the following information: Indicator name: pctmultibot Call buffer: 0 Put buffer: 1 Do not add this indicator to the chart, just configure it in the bot connector! Pct Multi indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73054
FREE
Pct Multi Telegram Mt5
Fabio Albano
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is used to send messages from the PCT Multi indicator to Telegram. The EA has 5 settings: - Channel name: The name of the Telegram channel. - Token: Your bot's Token. - Entries: Entry messages will be sent. - Results: Entry results will be sent. - Alerts: Alerts will be sent. How to set up: In the Tools -> Options menu, in the "Expert Advisors" tab: - Check the "Allow WebRequest for listed URL:" option. - Click "add new URL" and add " https://api.telegram.org " (without the
FREE
Pct Retraction Indicador de Retracao para MT4
Fabio Albano
5 (1)
Indicators
Developed to assist in binary options retracement operations, this indicator will show the assets with the best retracement percentages! How it works: The indicator will calculate the total length of each candle from low to high, the total of the body and total of shadows (up and down) and calculate a total shadows percentage of various configurable assets. The counter is updated with each new candle. ATENTION: Demo on the estrategy tester is not functional to show multiple assets.
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Chart Mirror Server MT4
Fabio Albano
Indicators
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another Metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Server, it can work with Metatrader 4 or 5 Client versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88649 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Client: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88650 Details of how it works in the video.
Multi Catalogador Probabilistico Mhi
Fabio Albano
Indicators
Automatic cataloging of probabilistic strategies for Binary Options. Including: * MHI 1, 2 and 3, "MHI potencializada", M5 variation, Five Flip, "Padrão do Milhão", "Três Vizinhos", C3 and Turn Over. * Analysis by time range, date, and days of the week. * Function that brings results from other pairs. * Analysis only following trend and / or side market. * Operation analysis filtering only entries after hit. * Alert after x number of hits, after loss in martingale, or in each new quadrant entr
Pct Retraction Indicator MT5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
Developed to assist in binary options retraction operations, this indicator will show the best assets to operate retractions!  How it works: The indicator will calculate the total length of each candle from low to high, the total of the body and total of shadows (up and down) and calculate a total shadows percentage of various configurable assets. The counter is updated with each new candle. ATENTION: Demo on the estrategy tester is not functional to show other assets, but still can show how t
Pct Retraction Indicador de Retracao MT5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
Developed to assist in binary options retracement operations, this indicator will show the assets with the best retracement percentages! How it works: The indicator will calculate the total length of each candle from low to high, the total of the body and total of shadows (up and down) and calculate a total shadows percentage of various configurable assets. The counter is updated with each new candle. ATENTION: Demo on the estrategy tester is not functional to show multiple assets.
Chart Mirror Server MT5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another Metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 5 Server, it can work with Metatrader 4 or 5 Client versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Client:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88649 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Client:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88650 Details of how it works in the video.
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
Discover and exploit statistical market behavior with a powerful probabilistic pattern analyzer This indicator is a complete solution for studying and trading probabilistic candle patterns . It analyzes historical bullish and bearish sequences to detect high-probability patterns that repeat in the market.  With its pattern editor, built-in strategies and backtesting features, traders can research, test, optimize and operate pattern-based strategies directly on the chart. Main Features -> Advance
Seconds Time Frame EA
Fabio Albano
Utilities
This Expert Advisor creates charts with seconds Time Frames, that can be customized to any value. Option to load history, allowing analysis of past candles. Can be used with indicators. It can be used for any asset from any broker. The charts created are opened automatically and updated in real time. Inputs : Seconds -> How many seconds will the Time Frame be. Candles History -> How many candles will be loaded on the chart. Custom Symbol Suffix -> The suffix for the chart to be generated. Custo
Currency Slope Strength for MT5
Fabio Albano
Indicators
Metatrader 5 version of the known "Currency Slope Strength" MT4 indicator. This tool was designed to visually measure the strength of major global currencies in real time, allowing to identify trending currencies, reversals, and cross-currency opportunities. Currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD and USD. Level Crossing alerts (Pop-up,Push,Email). Customizable timeframes (Main and Extra). Customizable colors. Non-repainting . The indicator runs in Strategy Tester, but it may take a while
PCT Price Simulator
Fabio Albano
Utilities
This indicator was specifically designed for developers, quantitative traders, and mentors looking for total control over live price action, whether for educational purposes, testing strategies, or validating indicators without waiting for real market movements. The PCT Price Simulator generates a fully automated, customized offline chart ( _OTC ), allowing you to manipulate candle directions, test setup reactions, and validate trading strategies in seconds. Technical Highlights Total Independen
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