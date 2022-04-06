Custom Fractals MT4

KT Custom Fractals is a personal implementation of the Fractal indicator first introduced by Bill Williams.

With KT Custom Fractals you can choose a custom number of bars to allow to the left and right side of the fractal.

For example, you can display the fractals that have "three" successive bars with the highest high in the middle and one lower high on both sides, or you can display the fractals that have "Eleven" consecutive bars with the lowest low in the middle and five higher lows on both sides.

According to Bill Williams

