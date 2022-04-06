Trend Filter MT4

"The trend is your friend" is one of the oldest and best-known sayings in financial markets. However, this message only represents half of the picture. The correct saying should be, "The trend is your friend only until it ends."

KT Trend Filter solves this problem by clearly indicating the start of an Uptrend and Downtrend using an averaging equation on the price series. If the trend direction is not clear, it shows the trend as sideways showing the uncertainty in the market.





Features



Get a bigger picture with an inbuilt mtf-dashboard, which shows the trend direction in every timeframe.

When implemented, it dramatically improves the performance of trend trading strategies.

Shows the market trend clearly without any fuss.

Avoid bad trades by staying out in the duration of uncertainty.

It can be imported in an expert advisor with a simple code.

All Metatrader alerts included.



Uptrend

In an uptrend the overall price movement of an asset is upward with consecutive higher swing highs and higher swing lows. A trend trading strategy typically only looks for long trades during an uptrend.



Downtrend



In a downtrend the overall price movement of an asset is downward with consecutive lower swing lows and lower swing highs. A trend trading strategy typically only looks for short trades during a downtrend.



Sideways Market



In a sideways market, the supply and demand are nearly in equilibrium. It usually occurs during the period of consolidation before the price reverses into a new trend direction. A trend trading strategy usually avoids new positions during a sideways market.