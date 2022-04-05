TRSI with Alerts MT5
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
KT TRSI is an oscillator built using a combination of RSI (Relative Strength Index), EMA (Exponential Moving Average), and SMA (Simple Moving Average). Compared to the classic RSI, a TRSI is less susceptible to false signals due to the SMA's smoothing factor. Moreover, it is also equipped with all kinds of Metatrader alerts.
Simple Entry Rules
- Buy: When the Blue line(RSI) crosses above the Red line(TRSI).
- Sell: When the Blue line(RSI) crosses below the Red line(TRSI).
Advance Entry Rules
- Buy: When the Blue line(RSI) goes below the oversold level and then goes back above the oversold level with a Red line(TRSI) bullish crossover.
- Sell: When the Blue line(RSI) goes above the overbought level and then goes back below the overbought level with a Red line(TRSI) bearish crossover.
It is imperative to use other indicators and confirmations to make more informed decisions using the TRSI.
TRSI Formula
Tripple EMA = EMA of EMA of EMA of RSI.
TRSI = SMA of Tripple EMA displaced 3 bars to the right.