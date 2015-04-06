Move reliably
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Professional robot Move reliably, which implements the classic MACD trading strategy. The signal from the intersection of the signal line with the main MACD line. When the signal line crosses the main line from top to bottom, it will be a buy signal, if the signal line crosses the main line from bottom to top, it will be a sell signal. In other cases, the absence of a signal will be recorded. Also, the signal can be inverted. The principle of operation is very simple and reliable. Gives a small but reliable profit. The EA handles errors correctly and works reliably with a capital of 100 USD or more. $10,000 recommended for safe trading with a 2% drawdown. The EA uses the basic concepts: trailing stop, trailing start, stop loss and take profit.
Parameters
- TypeFilling - Filling type by remainder.
- Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
- ActiveTF - The period on which the Expert Advisor works.
- Lot - Lot with which we enter the market.
- Risk - The risk with which we enter the market (provided that Lot = 0).
- LimitMaxLot - Maximum lot limit.
- LimitOrders - Limit on the number of orders.
- GridStep - Maximum grid step (when GridStep = 1 grid is disabled).
- StopLoss - Stop loss.
- TakeProfit - Take profit.
- Trailing Start - Trailing start start level.
- Trailing Stop - Trailing stop level.
- Fast - Fast parameter of the MACD indicator.
- Slow - Slow parameter of the MACD indicator.
- Signal - Signal parameter of the MACD indicator.
- AppliedPrice - The price of the MACD indicator applied to the price.
- SignalBar - The bar from which we start looking at the indicator (1 is the first fully formed bar).
- Inversion - Invert the input signal.