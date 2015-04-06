Grand ProX7 Expert Advisor is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy use indicators moving average, each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while profits are carried out using a dynamic algorithm to capture the maximum profit.

• Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders

• Take Profit - take profit, in pips.

• Stop Los - stop loss, in pips from the first order.

• Trail Start - activation of a trailing stop.

• Trail Stop - distance from the price when activating a trailing stop.

• Use Money Management - True /False off use of automatic lot calculation.

• Maximum Lot - for use maximum lot.

• Maximum spread - the maximum spread for the adviser.

• Slip Page – For use setting maximum Spread

• Risk % per Trade - maximum risk per trade for calculation of the auto lot size.

• Hour/Minute to Open a Trade - For time start trading.

• Hour/Minute to Stop a Trade - For time stop trading.



