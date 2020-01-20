DSvoltage

The DCvoltage expert Advisor uses the MACD indicator.
The trading volume depends on the result of previous trades and the size of the auto Lot size indicator.
The DCvoltage expert Advisor hedges the position size and direction due to blocked orders. 
There are trailing positions, floating profit, fixed stop and fixed profit.

It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time.

Metod_1                                           Marcet order

Metod_2                                           Limit  order

Metod_3                                           Stop order

Lots                                                 Lots order

Klot                                                 Multiplier of the next lot

Loss                                                 Stop for all orders in points (100-300)

Profit                                               Profit for all orders in points (100-300)

StopLoss                                          StopLoss for orders (100-300)

Step                                                Step for stop-orders and limit-orders (0-100)

Expir                                               Closing orders by time for stop-orders and limit-orders (0-100)

BULevel                                          The breakeven level (100-300)

BUPoint                                           The breakeven in points (0-10)

Spred                                              The maximum spread at which the EA works 

TrailingStop                                     Trailing Stop for orders (100-300)

TrailingMStop                                   Trailing Stop for all orders in points (100-300)

TF2                                                  Time МACD indicator

MA1                                                 MA First (0-100)

MA2                                                 MA Second (0-100)

MA3                                                 MA Boss (0-100)

MaM                                                 MACD calculation method (0-6)     

StartHour                                         Start Hour which the EA works

StartMin                                           Start Min which the EA works

EndHour                                           End Hour which the EA works

EndMin                                             End Min which the EA works

Slip                                                  Requote

Magic                                               Magic 

TesterMinPercentProfitTrades          Minimum percentage of profitable trades

AutoLot                                           Autolot for all orders


