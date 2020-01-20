The DCvoltage expert Advisor uses the MACD indicator.

The trading volume depends on the result of previous trades and the size of the auto Lot size indicator.

The DCvoltage expert Advisor hedges the position size and direction due to blocked orders.

There are trailing positions, floating profit, fixed stop and fixed profit.

It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time.



Metod_1 Marcet order Metod_2 Limit order Metod_3 Stop order Lots Lots order Klot Multiplier of the next lot Loss Stop for all orders in points (100-300) Profit Profit for all orders in points (100-300) StopLoss StopLoss for orders (100-300) Step Step for stop-orders and limit-orders (0-100) Expir Closing orders by time for stop-orders and limit-orders (0-100) BULevel The breakeven level (100-300) BUPoint The breakeven in points (0-10) Spred The maximum spread at which the EA works TrailingStop Trailing Stop for orders (100-300) TrailingMStop Trailing Stop for all orders in points (100-300) TF2 Time МACD indicator MA1 MA First (0-100) MA2 MA Second (0-100) MA3 MA Boss (0-100) MaM MACD calculation method (0-6) StartHour Start Hour which the EA works StartMin Start Min which the EA works EndHour End Hour which the EA works EndMin End Min which the EA works Slip Requote Magic Magic TesterMinPercentProfitTrades Minimum percentage of profitable trades AutoLot Autolot for all orders



