DSvoltage
- Experts
- Aliaksei Karalkou
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 20 January 2020
- Activations: 10
It is possible to limit the work of the DCvoltage expert Advisor by time.
Metod_1 Marcet order
Metod_2 Limit order
Metod_3 Stop order
Lots Lots order
Klot Multiplier of the next lot
Loss Stop for all orders in points (100-300)
Profit Profit for all orders in points (100-300)
StopLoss StopLoss for orders (100-300)
Step Step for stop-orders and limit-orders (0-100)
Expir Closing orders by time for stop-orders and limit-orders (0-100)
BULevel The breakeven level (100-300)
BUPoint The breakeven in points (0-10)
Spred The maximum spread at which the EA works
TrailingStop Trailing Stop for orders (100-300)
TrailingMStop Trailing Stop for all orders in points (100-300)
TF2 Time МACD indicator
MA1 MA First (0-100)
MA2 MA Second (0-100)
MA3 MA Boss (0-100)
MaM MACD calculation method (0-6)
StartHour Start Hour which the EA works
StartMin Start Min which the EA works
EndHour End Hour which the EA works
EndMin End Min which the EA works
Slip Requote
Magic Magic
TesterMinPercentProfitTrades Minimum percentage of profitable trades
AutoLot Autolot for all orders