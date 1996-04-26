If you do not yet have your own trading strategy, you can use our ready-made trading strategy in the form of this indicator. The Bullfighting indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price, filters out market noise and generates entry and exit levels. The indicator shows potential market reversal points. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. It will help in finding entry points in the analysis and shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. Can be used as a filter in trading. Ready trading system. It can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. We should not forget that the approach to trading should be complex, additional information is required to enter the market.