Supply Demand Ranger
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 7 August 2024
- Activations: 10
Bardzo polecam. W mojej strategii niezastąpiony. Działa świetnie na wszystkich interwałach czasowych.
wskaznik na poczatku nie dzialal jak ten na mt4, ale po jego przenastawieniu naprawde dziala i jeszcze lepiej jak ten na mt4. super praca. dzekuje panu Krzysztofowi za pomoc z nastawieniem wskaznika.
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The Supply Demand Ranger is an incredibly helpful indicator. It has significantly improved my trading accuracy by identifying key supply and demand zones effectively. The interface is user-friendly, and the signals are precise, making it an essential tool for any trader. Additionally, the developer's support is outstanding. They are responsive, professional, and always ready to assist with any questions or issues. It's rare to find such excellent customer support these days. Overall, I highly recommend this indicator to traders looking to enhance their analysis and decision-making
Bardzo polecam. W mojej strategii niezastąpiony. Działa świetnie na wszystkich interwałach czasowych.
wskaznik na poczatku nie dzialal jak ten na mt4, ale po jego przenastawieniu naprawde dziala i jeszcze lepiej jak ten na mt4. super praca. dzekuje panu Krzysztofowi za pomoc z nastawieniem wskaznika.
Simple and does what it's supposed to do. Happy with it
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The Supply Demand Ranger is an incredibly helpful indicator. It has significantly improved my trading accuracy by identifying key supply and demand zones effectively. The interface is user-friendly, and the signals are precise, making it an essential tool for any trader. Additionally, the developer's support is outstanding. They are responsive, professional, and always ready to assist with any questions or issues. It's rare to find such excellent customer support these days. Overall, I highly recommend this indicator to traders looking to enhance their analysis and decision-making