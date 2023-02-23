Supply Demand Ranger

5
The indicator draws supply and demand zones. The zone timeframe can be set independently of the chart timeframe. For instance, it is possible to set M5 zones on an H4 chart. The importance of zones can be adjusted using the zone strength parameter. Demand zones are displayed if at least one candle in the range of the zone is entirely above the zone. Similarly, supply zones are displayed if at least one candle within the zone is entirely below the zone.
Reviews 5
Danushka Basnayaka
42
Danushka Basnayaka 2024.12.11 12:53 
 

The Supply Demand Ranger is an incredibly helpful indicator. It has significantly improved my trading accuracy by identifying key supply and demand zones effectively. The interface is user-friendly, and the signals are precise, making it an essential tool for any trader. Additionally, the developer's support is outstanding. They are responsive, professional, and always ready to assist with any questions or issues. It's rare to find such excellent customer support these days. Overall, I highly recommend this indicator to traders looking to enhance their analysis and decision-making

mrobat
19
mrobat 2024.12.03 18:58 
 

Bardzo polecam. W mojej strategii niezastąpiony. Działa świetnie na wszystkich interwałach czasowych.

Karolina Merchel
38
Karolina Merchel 2024.03.14 22:09 
 

wskaznik na poczatku nie dzialal jak ten na mt4, ale po jego przenastawieniu naprawde dziala i jeszcze lepiej jak ten na mt4. super praca. dzekuje panu Krzysztofowi za pomoc z nastawieniem wskaznika.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
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Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Version 4.00 The Ultimate Market Command Center just got smarter. Now with Programmable Logic Presets. The Integrated Dashboard Scanner (IDS) monitors multiple symbols and timeframes from a single, DPI-aware panel. Version 4.00 introduces a revolutionary Preset Editor , allowing you to combine signals from different modules into complex, custom strategies without writing a single line of code. NEW IN VERSION 4.00: Filter Presets & Logic Editor Stop scanning for
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Purpose of the Inside Bar and Outside Bar Breakout Scanner Indicator: The Inside Bar & Outside Bar Breakout Scanner  is an advanced dashboard designed to scan multiple instruments and timeframes simultaneously. Its primary function is to identify two powerful candlestick patterns—the  Inside Bar (IB)  and the  Outside Bar (OB) —and then to detect and classify breakouts from these formations. The indicator presents its findings in a clean, organized table, signaling potential trend continuation o
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Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
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For those who monitor charts from afar, this utility is essential. It displays the chart symbol, time frame, and bid price as text. Users can adjust the text position, color, and font size. It’s also a useful tool for forex video publishers. There will be no more complaints about which symbol and time frame are displayed on the screen, even if the content is viewed on a phone. Symbol prefixes such as “_ecn” or “_stp” can be removed from the displayed symbol.
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The indicator offers a comprehensive suite of features for identifying key market areas, including: Supply Zones Demand Zones Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and provides alerts whenever price reaches a supply or demand zone. Key Features: Historical Zones: In addition to active zones, the indicator now includes historical supply, demand, and FVG zones, allowing for a deeper analysis of past price behavior. Flexible Zone Timeframes: Zones can be plotted independently of the chart's timeframe, enabling sce
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Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
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1. Introduction The “First Red” Indicator is a tool designed to pinpoint dynamic market turning points by combining local price extremes with signals from the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) oscillator. Based on Dariusz Dargo’s original concept, it marks specific candles on your chart that meet the conditions of the “First Red” setup or its related variants—“Second Red,” “First Green,” and “Second Green.” These classifications let traders see at a glance when momentum may be shifti
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osobistyw
29
osobistyw 2025.07.09 09:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Danushka Basnayaka
42
Danushka Basnayaka 2024.12.11 12:53 
 

The Supply Demand Ranger is an incredibly helpful indicator. It has significantly improved my trading accuracy by identifying key supply and demand zones effectively. The interface is user-friendly, and the signals are precise, making it an essential tool for any trader. Additionally, the developer's support is outstanding. They are responsive, professional, and always ready to assist with any questions or issues. It's rare to find such excellent customer support these days. Overall, I highly recommend this indicator to traders looking to enhance their analysis and decision-making

mrobat
19
mrobat 2024.12.03 18:58 
 

Bardzo polecam. W mojej strategii niezastąpiony. Działa świetnie na wszystkich interwałach czasowych.

Karolina Merchel
38
Karolina Merchel 2024.03.14 22:09 
 

wskaznik na poczatku nie dzialal jak ten na mt4, ale po jego przenastawieniu naprawde dziala i jeszcze lepiej jak ten na mt4. super praca. dzekuje panu Krzysztofowi za pomoc z nastawieniem wskaznika.

Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
1974
Reply from developer Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic 2024.03.14 22:58
Ilość stfef można regulować za pomocą parametru Zone Strength.
The number of zones is regulated by the Zone Strength parameter.
best regards
inkja
122
inkja 2023.12.24 20:51 
 

Simple and does what it's supposed to do. Happy with it

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