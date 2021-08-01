Gold Hand Strategy
- Indicators
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- Version: 6.0
- Updated: 16 June 2022
- Activations: 5
The trading system "GOLD HAND STRATEGY" consists of algorithms created as a result of long-term observations and can analyze the market situation with high accuracy.
The mechanism of the stock market is very changeable and no one strategy works successfully for a long time, for a long time. Therefore, this strategy will be updated periodically, making the necessary changes and adjustments.
Financial markets: Forex and Binary Options;
Trading assets: any;
I recommend working in M1 - M5;
Expiration of options: by default 1-3 candles;
Aggressive Trading: - We are waiting for the following conditions to be met: Gold Star + White Hand (alert). Under this condition the deal opens immediately in that direction;
Conservative trading: - We are waiting for the following conditions to be met: Gold Star + White Hand (alert). We open a deal in the indicated (white hand) direction from the nearest zone;
Trading time: any;
Вот тут уже дела получше чем на Монобаре. Добавьте пожалуйста интеграцию с телеграмм для уведомлений.
День 20: В день делаю в среднем по 40 сделок. 30 в плюс 10 в минус. Торгую агрессивной торговлей а не консервативной. Консервативные условия долго ждать, и не всегда оправданно.