"BUYUK SAVDOGAR " TM has developed this strategy to support all binary options traders.

The trading system "GOLD HAND STRATEGY" consists of algorithms created as a result of long-term observations and can analyze the market situation with high accuracy.



The mechanism of the stock market is very changeable and no one strategy works successfully for a long time, for a long time. Therefore, this strategy will be updated periodically, making the necessary changes and adjustments.

"GOLD HAND STRATEGY" is intended for everyone, from professionals to beginners (beginners), can work stably at different periods of time and can be the best assistant for the user. This trading system can be the best tool for making real binary options trades.









Financial markets: Forex and Binary Options;

Trading assets: any;

I recommend working in M1 - M5;

Expiration of options: by default 1-3 candles;

Aggressive Trading: - We are waiting for the following conditions to be met: Gold Star + White Hand (alert). Under this condition the deal opens immediately in that direction;

Conservative trading: - We are waiting for the following conditions to be met: Gold Star + White Hand (alert). We open a deal in the indicated (white hand) direction from the nearest zone;

Trading time: any;