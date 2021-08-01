Gold Hand Strategy

4
"BUYUK SAVDOGAR " TM has developed this strategy to support all binary options traders.

The trading system "GOLD HAND STRATEGY" consists of algorithms created as a result of long-term observations and can analyze the market situation with high accuracy.

The mechanism of the stock market is very changeable and no one strategy works successfully for a long time, for a long time. Therefore, this strategy will be updated periodically, making the necessary changes and adjustments.

"GOLD HAND STRATEGY" is intended for everyone, from professionals to beginners (beginners), can work stably at different periods of time and can be the best assistant for the user. This trading system can be the best tool for making real binary options trades.


Financial markets: Forex and Binary Options;

Trading assets: any;

I recommend working in M1 - M5;

Expiration of options: by default 1-3 candles;

Aggressive Trading: - We are waiting for the following conditions to be met: Gold Star + White Hand (alert). Under this condition the deal opens immediately in that direction;

Conservative trading: - We are waiting for the following conditions to be met: Gold Star + White Hand (alert). We open a deal in the indicated (white hand) direction from the nearest zone;

Trading time: any;

Reviews 2
Petr Zharuk
1623
Petr Zharuk 2022.01.14 02:59 
 

Вот тут уже дела получше чем на Монобаре. Добавьте пожалуйста интеграцию с телеграмм для уведомлений.

День 20: В день делаю в среднем по 40 сделок. 30 в плюс 10 в минус. Торгую агрессивной торговлей а не консервативной. Консервативные условия долго ждать, и не всегда оправданно.

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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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Our team has finally achieved the expected result.     We have created artificial intelligence for binary options trading. Don't believe? Many users have already rated it positively. The results will surprise you too. This indicator broadcasts signals for a binary option through a telegram channel. All signals are reliable and of high quality. Read more !!! ATTENTION !!! You didn't dream !!! HOW TO EARN RIGHT NOW? The most successful signal channel for binary options Students, ho
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"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support anyone who trades binary options. The "monoBAR" trading system is based on mathematical probability and consists of algorithms that can analyze the market situation with high accuracy. This trading system consists of mathematical probability, which helps to determine the most accurate state of the price movement. The strategy algorithm helps to detect small impulse movements in a timely manner. You can simultaneously analyze and rece
Vsa 027
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"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support all who trade binary options. If you trade binary options, try this trading system. Most users report good results. The trading system is based on the best algorithm. The trading system helps to determine the market situation by volume. Loss of interest in one direction or another to the current price affects the further price movement. It is impossible to detect this information with the human eye. The numbers below the candle help us d
Candle 5
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
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This trading system is based on mathematical probability. In this case, 5 consecutive candles are compared with each other. For a logical comparison, consider these 5 candles as 1 candle on the M5 timeframe. Therefore, the comparison begins with the opening of a candle on the M5 timeframe. The probability of a match is 50% in the 1st candle, 25% in the 2nd candle, 12.5% in the 3rd candle, 6.25% in the 4th candle, 3.125% in the 5th candle. Thus, the 5th candle has a probability of matching in 1
VIP signals
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
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VIP signal for binary options. This indicator was created specifically for binary options. Set up for profitable work in binary options. Try this indicator if you want to trade binary options profitably. The terms of trade are very simple. We are waiting for directions. We open a deal on the current timeframe in the direction. < < < Indicator non repaint > > > Many users have already rated it positively. The results will surprise you too. According to the test results, this indicator per
Imbalance SM strategy
BUYUK SAVDOGAR
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"BUYUK SAVDOGAR" TM has developed this strategy to support all who trade binary options. This trading system determines the state of imbalance in the market based on volume analysis. The most convenient point for opening a trade is an imbalance situation. The trading system independently allocates an imbalance zone. Issues a warning (alert) in the desired direction. The terms of trade are very simple. We are waiting for directions. We open a deal on the current timeframe in the direction. It
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superpower3553
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superpower3553 2022.02.07 17:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Petr Zharuk
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Petr Zharuk 2022.01.14 02:59 
 

Вот тут уже дела получше чем на Монобаре. Добавьте пожалуйста интеграцию с телеграмм для уведомлений.

День 20: В день делаю в среднем по 40 сделок. 30 в плюс 10 в минус. Торгую агрессивной торговлей а не консервативной. Консервативные условия долго ждать, и не всегда оправданно.

BUYUK SAVDOGAR
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Reply from developer Shavkat Muhammadiyev 2022.01.20 11:51
Спасибо Вам за поддержку.
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