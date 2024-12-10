Real Gainner EA

  • Experts
  • Juan Carlos Gomez Cucaita
    Juan Carlos Gomez Cucaita

    Juan Carlos Gomez Cucaita

    • Executive director at  RealCharlex AlgTech
    • Colombia
    • 174
    We are a passionate team of traders and developers with more than 10 years of experience in the financial market. Our track record has allowed us to master both technical analysis and the development of advanced tools to optimize trading, including high-precision Expert Advisors (EA).
  • Version: 1.7
  • Updated: 10 December 2024
  • Activations: 10

Introducing Real Gainner EA, the technologically advanced expert advisor that comes to transform your trading experience, freeing you from losses and stress, giving you time, peace of mind and profits.

   *   *   *   *   *    THIS EXAGGERATEDLY LOW PRICE WILL BE AVAILABLE ONLY FOR NEXT 5 COPIES.   *   *   *   *   *

Real Gainner EA performs deep market analysis in different timeframes in parallel, covering important aspects such as relevant levels, price behavior in real time, volatility, among others, to make one, two or three entries simultaneously with high probability of success, managed independently to maximize profits (profit, break even and trailing stop different for each one).

The lot size for each order will depend on the analysis, if Real Gainner considers that the conditions are not optimal it will reduce the lot size to minimize the risk, otherwise it will use a higher lot size, the value entered in the configuration will be the maximum to use (for each order).

It also has a robust and complex negative order recovery management system that again analyzes market movements and dynamically opens new trades at the right price, time and lot sizes that not only avoid potential losses but also generate considerable profits, so much so that when you see the price going against you will not only remain calm but you will be happy to receive higher profits. It eliminates the stress wrongly associated with trading.

It is not a typical grid system, it does not use fixed distances or fixed lots, it only opens orders when the probabilities of regression are very high, dynamically assigning optimal entry points and lots with very effective risk management. Real Gainner  can close all trades with excellent profits or make partial closes according to conditions and probabilities, always maximizing profits.

IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to send you the installation manual, configuration instructions and recommendations.

Real Gainner has a simple configuration to facilitate its use and maximize its potential, you will not feel tangled, nor will you feel that you are not taking advantage of the best of it.

The information panel is simple and easy to understand, it provides useful information without including redundant data (provided by mt4 or mt5 platform).

PARAMETERS

Real Gainner EA has few parameters to make it easy to configure, but enough to give you control and accommodate your type of trader and your capital.

  • ShowPanel : enables the graphical panel display in the user interface to monitor and/or close trades.

  • Signal time frame : Defines the time frame in which buy/sell signals are generated.

  • Profit mode : determines the profit approach, conservative or aggressive.

    • Conservative : considerable profits, close trades faster, less exposure, reduce risks.

    • Aggressive : higher profits, more time and exposure to the market.

  • Max first Lot: maximum size for the first lot in each initial order.

  • Initial orders: number of initial orders to open simultaneously (1, 2 or 3).

  • Overlap pips : pips in favor after the zero point (positive profit equals negative profit).

  • Restart buy orders, Restart sell orders : enable or disable restart of buy or sell orders.

  • Orders distance : base distance in pips from the last order to calculate the next order.

  • Take profit order 1/2/3 : take profit levels in pips for each initial order.

  • Trailing stop 2/3 initial pips : initial pips for trailing stop orders 2 and 3.

  • Trailing stop 2/3 distance SL=>Price : distance between price and stop loss (positive) after activating trailing stop.

  • trailing step 2/3 : step in pips to move trailing stop.

  • maxSpread : maximum spread allowed to enter a trade.

  • Risk % : risk level as a percentage of total capital.

Recommendations

  • Time frame: M15, M30, the longer the time frame, the better the probabilities but the fewer the trades, by using larger time frames you can set higher values for take profit, trailing stop, etc.

  • Real Gainner make excellent profits with any currency pair, Just keep in mind to increase the value in the orders distance and traling stop parameters on pairs that include GBP, NZD , JPY.

  • Minimum recommended deposit: USD 500, start with low risk levels on a single chart, as your capital grows, you can increase both the risk levels and the number of charts you use Real Gainner EA on to increase your profits.

  • Account type: Real Gainner EA presents excellent returns in any type of account, but improves results in accounts with low spreads. Example: IC Markets Raw spread account, Pepperstone Razor account.

  • Use a VPS for continuous operation of Real Gainner EA, this is highly recommended.


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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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