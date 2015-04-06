Moving Band EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Moving Band EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using the intersection of Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands.
Input Parameters
- Distance from Highest Sell Allowed: If a Sell signal appears, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher)
- Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed: If a Buy Signal appears, price must be below the lowest open buy order, minus this distance in points (even lower)
- Total Open Sells Allowed: Maximum number of open sell orders
- Total Open Buys Allowed: Maximum number of open buy orders
- Close on opposite signal?: Enable to close all buy orders on a sell signal, and close all sell orders on a buy signal
- SL/TP Method:
- Static:
- Set SL to the level in "Stop Loss in Points" and
- TP to "Take Profit in Points".
- ATR:
- Set SL to the amount of ATR multiplied by "ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for SL"
- TP to the amount of ATR multiplied by "ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for TP"
- Moving Averages:
- Set SL to the distance of smallest to biggest MA, multiplied by "ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for SL"
- TP multiplied by "ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for TP"
- Bollinger Bands:
- Set SL to the upper BB for sells and the lower BB for buys
- TP to lower BB for sells and upper BB for buys
- ATR period, for ATR Stops: Period for ATR if ATR for SL/TP is Active
- Place System Stops? (SL/TP): If off, SL and TP are stealth
- Lot Calculation Method:
- Lot Value - Static Lot
- % of Equity - A % of Equity that will be lost if SL is hit
- % of Balance - A % of Balance that will be lost if SL is hit
- % of Free Margin - A % of Free Margin that will be lost if SL is hit
- $ amount - The amount of Money that will be lost if SL is hit
- Lot Value: Input for use with Static Lot
- i%R lost if SL is hit (for lots): input for use with % of Equity/Balance/Free Margin
- $ lost if SL is hit (for lots): input for use with $ amount
- Splits total (max 20): Split the Take Profit into more levels (the amount given here). Don't set to 0
- Use Break Even ?: Enable/Disable the Break Even mechanism
- Ticks in Profit for Application of Break Even: When this amount of profit is reached, the Break Even is applied
- Trailing Method:
- Standard - Classic Trailing with Trail Above level and Trail Distance
- Grid - Trailing on the TP that are produced by the Split input above
- Bar - Trailing in the Highs of previous bars for Sells and Lows of previous bars for Buys
- Ma45 - Trailing on the Moving Average, period 45
- Ma100 - Trailing on the Moving Average, period 100
- Don't Trail - No Trailing
- Standard Trailing Trail Above Ticks: Standard Trailing, if these number of points are crossed in a trade, the trailing begins
- Standard Trailing Trail Distance: Standard Trailing, the distance of the trail to the price in points
- Standard Trailing Acceleration: Speed of reduction of Trailing Distance with every new Trail Application
- Grid Trailing, Trail Above in Splits: After the amount of TP lines (from the Splits) is reached, Grid Trailing begins
- Grid Trailing, Trail Distance in splits: Distance behind price for Grid Trailing, given in amount of TP lines (from the Splits)
- Bar Trailing, Bars for SL Discovery: Bars to look back for Bar Trailing (to get the highest high, or lowest low)
- Kill TP on first Trail?: If On, TP will be removed once Trailing begins
- Trail Only above Risk: Reward level - If enabled, trailing will only begin above a Reward level mentioned in "Trail above rr level 1:Reward--> Enter reward"
- Only Place Trail in Profit Area?: If On, positive SL while Trailing
- Close Partial on Split Levels?: Partially close the trade on every TP line (from Splits)
- Slippage points Max: Maximum slippage while entering trades
- Limit Spread ?: Enable/Disable max spread
- Maximum Spread Allowed (if the above setting is On): Max spread value
Summary
- Moving Band EA is a trend based EA that can be run on Forex, Indices and Stocks.
- Input parameters have to be optimized as per user need.
- Works on all timeframes.