MArket Wave EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using multiple moving averages and Bollinger Band.

Signals are generated when there is intersection between multiple moving averages and Bollinger Bands.





Input Parameters

Distance from the Highest Sell Allowed - If a sell signal comes, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher)

- If a sell signal comes, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher) Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed – If a buy signal comes, price must be below the lowest open buy order, minus this distance in points (even lower)

– If a buy signal comes, price must be below the lowest open buy order, minus this distance in points (even lower) Total Open Sells Allowed – Maximum number of open Sell Orders

– Maximum number of open Sell Orders Total Open Buys Allowed – Maximum number of open Buy Orders

– Maximum number of open Buy Orders Close on opposite signal ? – Enable to close all buy orders on a sell signal, and close all sell orders on a buy signal

– Enable to close all buy orders on a sell signal, and close all sell orders on a buy signal SL / TP Method :

: Static - Set SL to the level in “Stop Loss In Points” and TP to “Take Profit In Points”

- Set SL to the level in “Stop Loss In Points” and TP to “Take Profit In Points”

ATR – Set SL to the amount of ATR multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for SL” and TP to the amount of ATR multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for TP”

– Set SL to the amount of ATR multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for SL” and TP to the amount of ATR multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for TP”

Moving Averages – Set SL to the Distance of the smallest to the biggest MA, multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for SL”, and TP multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple,for TP”

– Set SL to the Distance of the smallest to the biggest MA, multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for SL”, and TP multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple,for TP”

Bollinger Bands – Set SL to the upper BB for sells and the lower BB for buys, and TP to the lower BB for sells and the upper BB for buys

– Set SL to the upper BB for sells and the lower BB for buys, and TP to the lower BB for sells and the upper BB for buys

ATR Period, for ATR Stops – Period for ATR if ATR for SL/TP is active

– Period for ATR if ATR for SL/TP is active

Place System Stops ?(SL/TP) – if off, SL and TP are stealth

– if off, SL and TP are stealth Lot Calculation Method :

: Lot Value - Static Lot

- Static Lot

% of Equity – A % of the Equity that will be lost if SL is hit

– A % of the Equity that will be lost if SL is hit

% of Balance – A % of the Balance that will be lost if SL is hit

– A % of the Balance that will be lost if SL is hit

% of Free Margin – A % of the Free Margin that will be lost if SL is hit

– A % of the Free Margin that will be lost if SL is hit

$ amount – The amount of money that will be lost if SL is hit

– The amount of money that will be lost if SL is hit Lot Value – Input for use with Static Lot

– Input for use with Static Lot i%R lost if SL is hit (for lots) – Input for use with %of Equity/Balance/Free Margin

– Input for use with %of Equity/Balance/Free Margin $ lost if SL is hit (for lots) – Input for use with $ amount

– Input for use with $ amount Splits total (max20) – Split the Take Profit into more levels (the amount given here) Don’t set to 0

– Split the Take Profit into more levels (the amount given here) Don’t set to 0 Use Break Even ? – Enable or disable The Break Even mechanism

– Enable or disable The Break Even mechanism Ticks in profit for application of Break Even - When this amount of points is reached in profit the Break Even is applied

- When this amount of points is reached in profit the Break Even is applied Trailing Method

Standard - Classic Trailing with Trail Above level and Trail Distance

- Classic Trailing with Trail Above level and Trail Distance

Grid – Trailing on the TP’s that are produced by the Split input above

– Trailing on the TP’s that are produced by the Split input above

Bar – Trailing in the Highs of previous bars for Sells and the Lows of previous bars for Buys

– Trailing in the Highs of previous bars for Sells and the Lows of previous bars for Buys

Ma45 – Trailing on the Moving Average, period 45

– Trailing on the Moving Average, period 45

Ma100 – Trailing on the Moving Average, period 100

– Trailing on the Moving Average, period 100

Don’t Trail – No Trailing

– No Trailing Standard Trailing Trail Above Ticks – Standard trailing, if this amount of points is crossed in a trade the trailing begins

– Standard trailing, if this amount of points is crossed in a trade the trailing begins Standard Trailing Trail Distance - Standard trailing, the distance of the trail to the price in points

- Standard trailing, the distance of the trail to the price in points Standard Trailing Acceleration – Speed of reduction of Trailing Distance with every new trail application

– Speed of reduction of Trailing Distance with every new trail application Grid Trailing,Trail Above in Splits – After the amount of TP lines (from the Splits) is reached Grid Trailing begins

– After the amount of TP lines (from the Splits) is reached Grid Trailing begins Grid Trailing, Trail Distance in Splits – Distance behind price for Grid Trailing, given in amount of TP lines (from the Splits)

– Distance behind price for Grid Trailing, given in amount of TP lines (from the Splits) Bar Trailing, Bars For SL Discovery – Bars to look back for Bar Trailing (to get the highest high, or lowest low)

– Bars to look back for Bar Trailing (to get the highest high, or lowest low) Kill TP on first Trail ? – if on, TP will be removed once the trailing begins

– if on, TP will be removed once the trailing begins Trail Only Above Risk: Reward Level – if enabled, trailing will only begin above a Reward level mentioned in “Trail above rr level 1:Reward - > enter reward”

– if enabled, trailing will only begin above a Reward level mentioned in Only place Trail in profit area ? – Positive SL while trailing, only (if on)

– Positive SL while trailing, only (if on) Close partial on Split levels ? – Partially close the trade on every TP line (from splits)

– Partially close the trade on every TP line (from splits) Slippage Points Max – Maximum Slippage while entering trades

– Maximum Slippage while entering trades Limit Spread ? – enable / disable max spread

– enable / disable max spread Maximum Spread Allowed (if the above setting is on) – Max spread value





Summary