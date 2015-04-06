MArket Wave EA

MArket Wave EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using multiple moving averages and Bollinger Band.

Signals are generated when there is intersection between multiple moving averages and Bollinger Bands.


Input Parameters

  • Distance from the Highest Sell Allowed - If a sell signal comes, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher)
  • Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed – If a buy signal comes, price must be below the lowest open buy order, minus this distance in points (even lower)
  • Total Open Sells Allowed – Maximum number of open Sell Orders
  • Total Open Buys Allowed – Maximum number of open Buy Orders
  • Close on opposite signal ? – Enable to close all buy orders on a sell signal, and close all sell orders on a buy signal
  • SL / TP Method:
    • Static - Set SL to the level in “Stop Loss In Points” and TP to “Take Profit In Points”
    • ATR – Set SL to the amount of ATR multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for SL” and TP to the amount of ATR multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for TP”
    • Moving Averages – Set SL to the Distance of the smallest to the biggest MA, multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple, for SL”, and TP multiplied by “ATR/Moving Average Multiple,for TP”
    • Bollinger Bands – Set SL to the upper BB for sells and the lower BB for buys, and TP to the lower BB for sells and the upper BB for buys
    • ATR Period, for ATR Stops – Period for ATR if ATR for SL/TP is active
    • Place System Stops ?(SL/TP) – if off, SL and TP are stealth
  • Lot Calculation Method:
    • Lot Value - Static Lot
    • % of Equity – A % of the Equity that will be lost if SL is hit
    • % of Balance – A % of the Balance that will be lost if SL is hit
    • % of Free Margin – A % of the Free Margin that will be lost if SL is hit
    • $ amount – The amount of money that will be lost if SL is hit
  • Lot Value – Input for use with Static Lot
  • i%R lost if SL is hit (for lots) – Input for use with %of Equity/Balance/Free Margin
  • $ lost if SL is hit (for lots) – Input for use with $ amount
  • Splits total (max20) – Split the Take Profit into more levels (the amount given here) Don’t set to 0
  • Use Break Even ? – Enable or disable The Break Even mechanism
  • Ticks in profit for application of Break Even - When this amount of points is reached in profit the Break Even is applied
  • Trailing Method
    • Standard - Classic Trailing with Trail Above level and Trail Distance
    • Grid – Trailing on the TP’s that are produced by the Split input above
    • Bar – Trailing in the Highs of previous bars for Sells and the Lows of previous bars for Buys
    • Ma45 – Trailing on the Moving Average, period 45
    • Ma100 – Trailing on the Moving Average, period 100
    • Don’t Trail – No Trailing
  • Standard Trailing Trail Above Ticks – Standard trailing, if this amount of points is crossed in a trade the trailing begins
  • Standard Trailing Trail Distance - Standard trailing, the distance of the trail to the price in points
  • Standard Trailing Acceleration – Speed of reduction of Trailing Distance with every new trail application
  • Grid Trailing,Trail Above in Splits – After the amount of TP lines (from the Splits) is reached Grid Trailing begins
  • Grid Trailing, Trail Distance in Splits – Distance behind price for Grid Trailing, given in amount of TP lines (from the Splits)
  • Bar Trailing, Bars For SL Discovery – Bars to look back for Bar Trailing (to get the highest high, or lowest low)
  • Kill TP on first Trail ? – if on, TP will be removed once the trailing begins
  • Trail Only Above Risk: Reward Level – if enabled, trailing will only begin above a Reward level mentioned in “Trail above rr level 1:Reward - > enter reward”
  • Only place Trail in profit area ? – Positive SL while trailing, only (if on)
  • Close partial on Split levels ? – Partially close the trade on every TP line (from splits)
  • Slippage Points Max – Maximum Slippage while entering trades
  • Limit Spread ? – enable / disable max spread
  • Maximum Spread Allowed (if the above setting is on) – Max spread value


Summary

  • MArket Wave EA is a trend based EA that can be run on Forex, Indices and Stocks.
  • Input parameters have to be optimized as per user need.
  • Works on all timeframes.
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Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Luna AI PRO
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4.67 (3)
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
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4.94 (34)
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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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Vijaya Kumar Hegde
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Moving Clouds EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with two moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud . Moving Clouds EA derives its signal by the following method: Buy Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from below upwards. Sell Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from above downwards. Input Parameters Settings for Ichimoku : Time Frame - Ichimoku's Time Frame. Senkou Span A - Value for Senkou Span A. Senkou
Moving Band
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Moving band is a trend based, custom indicator which combines multiple Moving Averages and Bollinger Band . Features Trend based Indicator Does not repaint No False Signals Works on all Time Frames Applicable on Forex, Indices and Stocks Input Parameters Show Indicator after Testing : True/False Sound an alert : True/False Send an email : True/False Send a notification : True/False Signals The signals are generated with intersection of multiple Moving Averages with mid Bollinger Band Buy when
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MArketwave is a multicurrency, trend following indicator which combines three of the most commonly used parameters. Parameters Moving Averages Bollinger Bands Stochastic Oscillator The parameters have been customized to provide accurate signals. Signals Thick dark green up arrows - Uptrend Thin light green up arrows - Buy Thick red down arrow - Downtrend Thin red down arrow - Sell Trading tips Check the trend with thick arrows Buy or sell with thin arrows only in the direction of the main trend
Moving Band EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
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Moving Band EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using the intersection of Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands. Input Parameters Distance from Highest Sell Allowed : If a Sell signal appears, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher) Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed : If a Buy Signal appears, price must be below the lowest open buy order, minus this distance in points (even lower) Total Open Sells Allowed : Maximum number
Ichimotor
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
5 (1)
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Ichimotor is a trend based, custom indicator which combines the Ichimoku Cloud and Alligator Features Trend based Indicator Does not repaint No False signals Works on all timeframe Applicable on Forex, Indices and Stocks Input Parameters Show Indicator after Testing : True/False Sound an alert : True/False Send an email : True/False Send a notification : True/False Signals The signals are generated when there is intersection of the Alligator with the Ichimoku Cloud Thick green Up arrows - Buy
Ichimotor EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
Ichimotor EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with the intersection of two indicators - Ichimoku cloud and Alligator with customized settings. Input parameters Entry Method Wait for trend : the EA will wait until the trend matches the arrow based on the 2 senkouspan values. Immediate : the EA will take a trade once the arrow appears. SL/TP Method Static: Stop loss and Take Profit from the Values “SL in Points” and “TP in Points”. SenkouSpanA StopLoss is calculated equal
MA cross iHegde
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Indicators
iHegde MA cross is a MultiTimeFrame Indicator which works by intersection of two moving averages Signals- the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows when the intersection between short and long moving average occurs Features 1. Works on All Time Frame 2. Works on All scripts, Index, Forex 3.No repainting 4. Smoothed for better appearance Settings 1.Moving averages-short and long 2. Arrow-size 3. Colour customization 4. Alerts/Push/Email Note: The signals are indicative of possibl
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