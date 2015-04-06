Dax HFT EA

Hello Dear Users

This EA Can Help You To pass Your HFT Prop Firms EASY!

Use Just In DAX(GER40/DE40)

Use Just In H1 Time Frame

Start And Stop EA Time : 10AM - 18PM

You can Set Your Risk MM%  

HFT EA can Work in NO slippage Accounts , or less Slippage Accounts .

you can send us this type of accounts like IC MARKETS MT4 and we run EA on it and you will see Result in this kind of Accounts .


ATTENTION : ALL HFT EAs WORK ONLY IN SOME DEMO BROKERS / Do not be fooled by those who say that they are also implemented in live accounts.

BEST HFT PROPS LIST :

  • Infinity Forex Funds 
  • Nova Funding 
  • Lion Heart
  • Next Step Funding 
  • Social Trading Club
  • Only Funds
  • M Solutions
  • Fast Forex Funding


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Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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Scalp Bot EURUSD
Abu Talha Md Mahi Uddin
3.33 (9)
Experts
15% Discount Going on Previous Price 350$ Current    Price 299$ Contact @mahicmc21 telegram  EA Strategy Take scalp Positions in Higher Time Frame Trend with safe Pips Distance Major Pair EurUsd Major & Safe TF is H1 / Minor & Aggressive TF is M1 Minimum Deposit is 500$ / SAFE Deposit is 1000$ For each 500$ you can add 1 Major Pair I am running this EA 24 Hour with all high impact news. About Setting : Do not Change settings. I putted best Numbers in source code and this numbers working well
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