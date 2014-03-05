EMA SignalLine Pro EA

EMA SignalLine Pro EA

Optimize Your Strategy: Your Trading, Your Way!

The EMA SignalLine Pro EA is a dynamic, flexible trading tool designed to help traders capture trend momentum with precision. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you full control to adapt it to your trading needs. Whether you’re a novice or an experienced trader, this EA empowers you to tweak, optimize, and master your strategy.

Key Features and Logic Explained

  • EMA Crossover Logic:

    • Utilizes a dual EMA system (Fast and Slow) to identify trend changes.
    • When the Fast EMA crosses above the Slow EMA, a buy signal is generated. Conversely, when the Fast EMA crosses below the Slow EMA, a sell signal is triggered.
    • These signals ensure you’re always trading with the trend.

  • ADX Filter (Optional):

    • Filters out weak trends using the ADX (Average Directional Movement Index).
    • Only trades when the ADX value exceeds a user-defined threshold, ensuring entries occur in strong trending markets.

  • Customizable Risk Management:

    • Choose between strategy-based exits or static Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.
    • Trade volume is adjustable with built-in validation to match your broker’s requirements.

  • Automated Execution:

    • Opens and closes trades based on precise EMA and ADX conditions.
    • Built to manage trades automatically, freeing you from manual interventions.

How It Works

  1. The EA continuously calculates the Fast EMA and Slow EMA based on your chosen parameters.
  2. It checks for crossovers, ensuring alignment with the ADX filter if enabled.
  3. When conditions are met, it opens a trade with user-defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels or manages it dynamically.
  4. Positions are monitored for exit criteria to maximize profits or minimize losses.

Who is this EA For?
This EA is ideal for traders who want a proven framework they can customize. With no pre-set optimization, you’re in control. Experiment with different EMA periods, ADX thresholds, and risk parameters to find the perfect setup for your trading style.

Price: $65

Discover More
Explore more of our innovative EAs tailored for traders like you! Visit our website and unlock your trading potential with cutting-edge tools.



