EasyTrend

3.5

The EasyTrend is a seemingly simple but quite powerful trend indicator. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. Here you will not see dozens of input parameters, the purpose of which is only clear to the developer. Instead, an artificial neural network handles the configuration of the parameters.


Input Parameters

The indicator is as simple as possible, so there are only 2 input parameters: Alert - if set to true, enables sending audible and text notifications when the trend changes. If set to false — disabled.E-mail alert - if set to true, enables sending notifications to the email. If set to false — disabled. To use this function, it is necessary to configure email parameters in the terminal settings.


    How It Works and Features

    It is based on the analysis of the current change in the price deviation from its average value over a certain period and the statistical average of the absolute value of this parameter. The analysis results are adjusted by the sensitivity coefficient and vertical shifts, which in turn depend on the current trading instrument, timeframe and inclination angle of the trend channel. All internally variable parameters, values and automatic adaptation is managed by a simple neural network.

    It does not get redrawn. Suitable both for scalping, and for long-term trading. Easy to use and configure. It is possible to enable sound alert or sending notifications to your email when the trend changes. Automatically determines the trend and adapts to it: works on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Automatically adapts to all currency pairs, metals, futures and even stocks. The best adaptation is provided for metals and currency pairs. It works well in combination with the classic oscillators: CCI, ADX, RSI, MFI.


    How to Trade?

    Demonstration of the trading strategy presented below and the essence of the indicator can be seen in the attached video. On any timeframe, except W1 and MN1, the operation principle is the same:

    Choose the timeframe for trading, for example: M5. Wait for the indicator signal to buy or sell. After receiving the signal, make sure to check the trend on the two higher timeframes. For example: when trading on M5, check M15 and H1 — trends have to be distinct (not flat) and match your signal. Wait for the arrow to close above the indicator line when there is a sell signal, or below when there is a buy signal, and open a trade only after that. Set the Stop loss level at the same (or slightly greater) distance from the indicator line, by which the price has deviated after the signal appearance. The trade can also be closed based on an oscillator signal. Close order at your discretion: when the price crosses the indicator line, when the oscillator generates an opposite signal, when the order closes by trailing stop.

      The trading is most efficient on the M1, M5, H1, H4, D1 periods and on the EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, XAGUSD currency pairs. The results on M15 and M30 are worse, but not too much. Using the W1 and MN1 timeframes is risky, as there is no way to confirm the trend.

      Reviews 38
      Evgeniy Sysoev
      184
      Evgeniy Sysoev 2019.05.12 20:56 
       

      По стратегии торгую на H1, H4 EURUSD и золотом как написано.

      Отличный индикатор, ни разу не пожалел ещё после покупки.

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      MirkL
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      MirkL 2024.07.15 15:33 
       

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      Roger
      612
      Roger 2021.04.01 20:25 
       

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      Mehdi Faraz Fard
      2470
      Mehdi Faraz Fard 2020.07.10 23:27 
       

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      Natasha Diedericks
      4573
      Natasha Diedericks 2020.06.14 12:38 
       

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      Wichai Chomvijit
      1128
      Wichai Chomvijit 2019.11.05 13:06 
       

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      Mohammad Rajaur Rahman
      345
      Mohammad Rajaur Rahman 2019.09.28 00:31 
       

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      Qun Li
      579
      Qun Li 2019.06.02 18:14 
       

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      sunnychow
      9043
      sunnychow 2019.05.19 12:14 
       

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      Evgeniy Sysoev
      184
      Evgeniy Sysoev 2019.05.12 20:56 
       

      По стратегии торгую на H1, H4 EURUSD и золотом как написано.

      Отличный индикатор, ни разу не пожалел ещё после покупки.

      giovanni
      124
      giovanni 2019.04.13 17:12 
       

      the indicator doesn't work at all, not raccomended to buy, stay alone

      buvivi
      209
      buvivi 2019.02.25 07:13 
       

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      [Deleted] 2019.01.27 14:08 
       

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      Hossein Sadeghian Nezhad
      425
      Hossein Sadeghian Nezhad 2018.12.24 06:01 
       

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      Mohammad Oladi
      3220
      Mohammad Oladi 2018.12.04 00:49 
       

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      Shaheen Hassanali
      6839
      Shaheen Hassanali 2018.12.03 16:24 
       

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      Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
      2009
      Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2018.06.05 23:02 
       

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      philippe germain
      2800
      philippe germain 2018.04.20 09:40 
       

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      Harry Gunadi Permana
      1931
      Harry Gunadi Permana 2018.04.15 13:39 
       

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      Артем Козлов
      202
      Артем Козлов 2018.03.28 21:49 
       

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