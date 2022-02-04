CoralDash

CoralDash is a simple symbol shortcut dashboard.  

  • The Symbol List has many presets to choose from: 
    • Market Watch
    • Open Orders
    • Current Chart
    • Majors
    • A custom list
  • Clicking the symbol has two available actions
    • Set the current chart symbol
    • Filter the list of symbols shown in the dashboard based on one currency (e.g., see all EUR pairs)
    • Click the "PAIR" cell in the header to toggle between the two available actions
    • Click the symbol cell to apply the action
    • For the filter, click the left side to select the base currency; click the right side to see the quote currency
  • Keyboard arrows navigate up/down the symbol list
    • It has never been easier to quickly monitor multiple symbols!
  • Symbols can show your current exposure, so you can quickly see what trades you can still safely take
    • Set your exposure limit (e.g., no more than 2 trades on different symbols with EUR)
    • Automatically updated, no action required (or turn it off if you don't want it)
  • The "BIAS" column lets you track your current trading preference for a given symbol
    • Click to toggle through the options
    • Handy for performing a daily review of all symbols you're currently trading and recording your preference
    • As trade setups become available, quickly review your exposure and trading bias to see if you should enter a trade
CoralDash is completely free.  It started out as a testing indicator for the base functionality of all of my indicators that use a list of symbols in a table, but I found that I actually really like being able to use it for my daily review of my charts and trading bias, so I decided to make it available here.  The data in the "BIAS" column is shared across all CoralDash products, set it once and see it everywhere.  If you like this dashboard, please take a look at my other products!

































Filter:
dbDesigner
59
dbDesigner 2024.02.16 15:17 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review