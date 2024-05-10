Chart Logic

Chart Logic is here!  Chart automation for MT4: put your Ideas into Actions!

Chart Logic is an EA for MT4 that lets you automate actions on your charts.  You define "conditions" and 'actions"; when all the conditions are true, then all the actions are triggered.  Conditions can refer to a wide range of observations, about account information, candle data, technical indicators, key levels, price, time, market data, trades and so on.  And actions can send alerts/notifications, open/close/modify trades, and draw chart objects (lines, text, etc.).  You can use Chart Logic to define very simple "If A then B" kinds of statements; and you can build complete sophisticated trading strategies with arbitrarily complex logic.  You can run Chart Logic strategies in the MT4 strategy tester, save and load Chart Logic files and even share them with other Chart Logic users.  Using Chart Logic you can program your own EA logic: develop, test, run and share strategies like never before!  Chart Logic could be the last EA you ever need to buy.

Technical Indicators / Use Third Party Indicators

There are a number of built-in technical indicators supported, but you can also add any custom indicator as a Chart Logic condition.  As long as the indicator exposes its buffers and you know what inputs it expects, you can program it in Chart Logic.  If you have an indicator you love but it is missing some feature (like sending notifications, or using it as an entry condition for trading), before Chart Logic the only way to use it was either to trade manually while watching it on your charts, or to write your own EA.  Now you can access the thousands and thousands of available MT4 indicators and integrate them with your own automation, without writing a single line of code.  (There is a limit on the number of input parameters supported, but other than that, data from any well-behaved third-party indicator can be accessed.)

Get a Head Start

We are developing a number of test / starter strategies and sample files to demonstrate how things are done in Chart Logic.  And we encourage Chart Logic users to share their own strategy files to the community and discuss with other traders to really expand the knowledge base of what is possible with Chart Logic.  This is just getting started, but it will grow over time.  Come learn from other traders, and/or share your best trading ideas with the community!  There is also a library of training videos available for free from the website.  Chart Logic started as a very simple idea, but over time it has grown in its capabilities.  Chart Logic provides the building blocks (conditions and actions) and rules for how they are put together, and following these rules the possibilities are almost endless.  What will you automate with Chart Logic?

Backtest your Strategies

Chart Logic strategies can be run in the MT4 Strategy Tester to verify and improve your strategies.  Note that, when you run Chart Logic in the strategy tester you have to give it a strategy file to run, configured in the inputs.  There are some differences with how it behaves in the tester versus on a regular chart, since there are some limitations in MT4 with how charts work in the tester.  If you want to download the demo to try out Chart Logic in the tester first, try downloading one of the strategy files from the Chart Logic Files section of the website (here) and running that.  You won't be able to develop strategy files via the UI in the tester.  

New Dashboard View!

Now you can automatically build dashboards to display data for all running symbols in a single table.  

  • Define variables in a strategy
  • In the Strategy Viewer, configure the columns to display in the dashboard (which variables, optionally with custom colors)
  • Activate the strategy, turn on the Strategy Viewer to display the Dashboard
  • All columns (numeric, text) are sortable, both ascending and descending.  Click the column header to enable, click again to toggle direction
  • Filter the list of rows in the table to only show rows with data (e.g., when building a dashboard to see all open trades)
  • Optionally include a Totals row, select for each variable/column whether it is totaled as a sum or a count (or not at all)
  • Save the strategy to save your dashboard settings
Want to view some data across all symbols in a dashboard but can't find a pre-built indicator / dashboard?  Any data that you can define in a strategy and store in a variable can now be displayed in a dashboard, with just a few clicks!


Recommended products
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
Indicators
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Utilities
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
CoPilot dashboard MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Utilities
CoPilot — Daily Trading Dashboard Know your numbers. Trade with clarity. MT5 version What is CoPilot? CoPilot is a professional-grade trading assistant that displays in real time all your daily performance statistics directly on the chart — with a live equity curve that updates trade by trade. Designed for active traders who need instant visibility into their session without leaving the chart, CoPilot aggregates every closed trade of the day across all symbols and presents them in a clean, color
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Utilities
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
NRP Risk Manager Pro MT4
Black Panther AI
Utilities
NRP Risk Manager Pro Institutional-Grade Trade Management & Prop Firm Protection Get the MetaTrader 4 Version Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179888 Get the MetaTrader 5 Version Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179885 Trading isn't just about finding the right entry; it is about flawlessly executing your edge while fiercely protecting your capital. NRP Risk Manager Pro is not an automated trading robot—it is a comprehensive, institutional-grade trade terminal d
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Indicators
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Close Trades Premium MT4
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilities
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Tra
Phase Analytics Pro
Sabina Fik
Indicators
Phase Analytics Pro: Advanced Cyclic Market Analyzer Phase Analytics Pro is a sophisticated technical tool designed for traders who prioritize mathematical precision over lag-heavy traditional indicators. Based on the principles of digital signal processing, this indicator decomposes price action into phase and quadrature components to identify the dominant market cycle. How it works: The algorithm calculates the instantaneous phase of the market, allowing it to distinguish between trending and
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Indicators
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Utilities
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Smart Sweep Sniper Midnight Pro Edition MT4
WI CAPITAL
Indicators
Smart Sweep Sniper: Midnight Open PRO Edition The ultra-specialized institutional tool for Day Trading and Prop Firms If you like it, please leave a positive review to support our work; if you encounter any problems, please let us know. This Midnight Open edition marks a radical evolution. It abandons generalist macro-economic analysis to become an instrument of surgical precision, focused exclusively on intraday reactivity and the pinpoint exploitation of the midnight opening price (NY). Design
Trailinator Pro MT4
Christian Opperskalski
Utilities
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different   Trailing-Stop   Variants and change your   Tradesetup   via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defi
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilities
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode Stop
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Indicators
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
ORB Precision Pro MT4
Yatin Bhola Soni
Indicators
Professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator designed for precision session trading with automatic time handling, breakout alerts, and advanced target levels. This indicator automatically identifies the Opening Range for any configurable session, plots the High, Low, and Midpoint levels, and extends them across the trading day. Built-in breakout detection and alerts, range measurements, and extension targets provide traders with clear structure and actionable levels. Ideal for traders usi
Horizontal Re Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
Utilities
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_HLine =false;      Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Se
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Experts
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
One of the number sequences is called "Forest Fire Sequence". It has been recognized as one of the most beautiful new sequences. Its main feature is that this sequence avoids linear trends, even the shortest ones. It is this property that formed the basis of this indicator. When analyzing a financial time series, this indicator tries to reject all possible trend options. And only if he fails, then he recognizes the presence of a trend and gives the appropriate signal. This approach allows one t
ExtraMovingPivots
Stanislav Korotky
Indicators
This is an intraday indicator that uses conventional formulae for daily and weekly levels of pivot, resistance and support, but updates them dynamically bar by bar. It answers the question how pivot levels would behave if every bar were considered as the last bar of a day. At every point in time, it takes N latest bars into consideration, where N is either the number of bars in a day (round the clock, i.e. in 24h) or the number of bars in a week - for daily and weekly levels correspondingly. So,
GoldenShield MT4
Aleksandr Bezverkhikh
Utilities
Golden Shield – Account Protection Utility Golden Shield   is a professional risk management utility that automatically closes   ALL open positions   when your account equity falls below a critical level. It works as a "circuit breaker" for your trading account.   Key Features Feature Description Equity Protection Closes all positions when Equity ≤ STOP level Instant Monitoring Checks equity every 50 milliseconds – immediate reaction Interactive Panel Gainsboro panel with Teal ON / Red O
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
Buyers of this product also purchase
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Utilities
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Utilities
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Utilities
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.29 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (22)
Utilities
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Utilities
Partial Close Expert is tool combines many functions into one automated system. This EA can help traders manage their positions more effectively by offeringmultiple options for managing risk and maximizing potential gains. With Partial Close Expert, traders can set a   partial close   level to lock in profits, a   trailing stop   level to protect profits and limit losses, a   break-even   level to ensure that the trade will break even if the price moves against them, and several other functions
Master Trend Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Master Trend Dashboard is a new generation indicator, compact, light and efficient. Each element of this Dashboard is designed to return specific signals as: Price Action, Breakout, Net Change (performance of the instrument), algorithmic studies, correlations and statistical calculations. This tool will change your way of trading allowing you to receive important information. See the Graphic Signals to understand every single signal below: Graphic Signals Symbol name and arrow color Green = Cur
Trade Copier Agent
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Trade Copier Agent is designed to copy trades between multi MetaTrader(4/5) accounts/terminals. With this tool, you can act as either a provider (source) or a receiver (destination). All trading actions will be copied from the provider to the receiver with no delay. This tool allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same computer with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Trade Copier Agent Installation & Inputs Guide Please Apply the settings on the
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Scalper Weapon
Indra Lukmana
Utilities
Great for scalper/intraday weapon for your ease daily trading. Scalper weapon will suit's you for any trading condition, whether it's intraday / scalper this tool is important for you which providing the missing function on the native MT4 platform. You have to check Allow Auto Trading by pressing Ctrl+O, going to Expert Advisors tab, and checking " Allow automated trading" . also to ensure the " auto trading " is green. Input Parameters _MINIMIZED_AT_START: to chose whether the panel is minimiz
Market Pressure Dashboard
Chantal Sala
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Market Pressure Dashboard is a new generation utility. Its main function is to assist you and give you operational ideas optimizing your analytical work. Using this utility you could monitor a lots of financial instruments (max 28 symbols FOREX) in a very simple way. The Market Pressure indicator allows you to customize the internal list of the symbols to be monitored. The opening function and position management with this panel will be much more comfortable and navigation charts very powerful.
Dashboard Trading Made Simple
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Utilities
Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a demo version of this panel Dashboard Trading Made Simple Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI as the main indicator to generate trading signal mainly on H1 and H4 timeframes. The signal will be further filtered and trimmed. Stochastic; Heiken Ashi candle direction and candle siz
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Dashboard Super Currency Strength Advanced
Wang Yu
3 (2)
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is a Demo version of this panel Dashboard Currency Strength Meter AdvancedDemo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities free, LINK . The Dashboard Currency Strength Meter Advanced gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are strong, and which ones are weak over the customized 4 time-frames and period.
More from author
CoralPage
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
CoralPage is a simple little utility to add navigation controls to your chart.  You can now easily step through the symbols in the Market Watch without having to click-and-drag a symbol from the Market Watch onto your chart.  It's a simple but indispensable time-saver! Click move to the first, previous, next or last symbol in the Market Watch.  Shift-click to go the the previous or next symbol that has an open order. CoralPage is completely free.  If you like this, please check out my other prod
FREE
CoralDash
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
CoralDash is a simple symbol shortcut dashboard.   The Symbol List has many presets to choose from:  Market Watch Open Orders Current Chart Majors A custom list Clicking the symbol has two available actions Set the current chart symbol Filter the list of symbols shown in the dashboard based on one currency (e.g., see all EUR pairs) Click the "PAIR" cell in the header to toggle between the two available actions Click the symbol cell to apply the action For the filter, click the left side to selec
FREE
Coral Trade Planner
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
Coral Trade Planner is a 3-in-1 tool for making smart trades.   The Lot Size Calculator lets you determine the appropriate lot size based on risk, and see the impact on your risk as you change the stop loss distance and/or lot size.   The Trade Planner is an innovative tool for visualizing your planned trades on the chart, and gives you immediate feedback on the value of the trade (both the risk of hitting your stop loss and the reward of hitting your take profit).  Both Market and Pending order
Coral Multi TF Meter
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
Coral Multi TF Meter allows you to quickly see how price is moving on a single currency pair across multiple timeframes at once.  You can select which timeframes to display; the size, position, colors of cells; whether to display values or not; and how often the meter is updated. The calculation is based on ATR distance for each displayed timeframe.  Hover over the header cell for the row (with the currency name in it) to see the current ATR value (in pips) for that period.  When "Display Values
Coral Heatmap
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
Coral Heatmap is a currency strength meter based on the ATR values for the selected timeframe.  There are two main view modes: All Currencies (default) - see the ranked strength of all currencies in a single view Selected Currency - see the relative strength of all other currencies compared to a selected currency You can optionally display the timeframe selection toolbar; timeframe is always synchronized to the current chart timeframe.  Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly navigate currencies (up/d
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard  displays "rate of change" calculations across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously.  See at a glance which pairs are moving, and how quickly.  Receive alerts when any symbol + timeframe is experiencing very strong movement.  You can display data for currency pairs, or for individual currencies (takes the average for each currency across all available pairs). See the CoralDash product description for the core functionality of the dashboard (symbol exposu
Coral Notify Dash
D Armond Lee Speers
Indicators
Coral Notify Dash allows you to manage all of your chart price-based notifications from a single consolidated dashboard.  It fills a gap left by MT4, which does not support popup alerts.  If you're like me and you often don't hear the alert sound for the built-in alerts, this is an indispensable tool. I use Coral Notify Dash as part of my daily chart analysis workflow.  I use a tool like Coral Dash (available for free,  here ) or one of the other dashboards to set my trading bias.  As I review t
Coral History
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilities
Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window. NEW : You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals.   Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal.  If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green. Account Information Balance Equity Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown) Marin Leve
Coral Rescue
D Armond Lee Speers
Utilities
Coral Rescue will help save an account with trades in drawdown.  Do you have losing trades that are just too large to deal with?  They reduce your available margin and can be accumulating swap costs, but the loss would be too great to just accept closing the trades.  Just hoping that price will eventually come back is not an effective strategy, you need a disciplined, consistent and preferably automatic way to dig yourself out of the hole. Coral Rescue is not an EA that places trades on its own.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review