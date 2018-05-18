MTSBSPanel
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.7
- Updated: 28 May 2018
- Activations: 5
MTSBSPanel is a multifunctional trading panel with an integrated risk manager.
Main features of the trading panel
- Placement of pending orders directly from the chart with the ability to divide a position into multiple orders
- Opening by market in one click with the ability to divide a position into multiple orders
- Risk management: risk per trade and per day
- Dynamically calculated lot depending on the specified risk per trade
- Brief information on the account, result of trades for the day, week, month, selected history: in percent and in the deposit currency
- Support for user-defined hot keys for all major functions
- Different methods for closing open positions:
- close all positions
- the last open position on the selected instrument
- close all profitable positions on the selected instrument
- close all unprofitable positions on the selected instrument
- partially close a position on the selected instrument
- close pending orders
Settings
- MaxRiskPerTrade - risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit
- MaxRiskPerDay - risk per day as a percentage of the deposit
- DefaultColor - default text color
- SoundIsEnabled - enable/disable sound
- EnableOpenConfirm - enable/disable confirmation for opening a position
- EnableCloseConfirm - enable/disable confirmation for closing a position
- TakeProfitParams - profit in points when splitting market orders
- BRoundType - rounding method, the following options are available:
- no rounding
- rounding in pips multiples of 5
- rounding in points
- IsCalculateLotSize - calculate the lot size for market orders
Hot key settings
- HideKey - show/hide the panel
- VOPKey - place/remove a virtual order
- VSLKey - place/remove a virtual stop loss
- VTPKey - place/remove a virtual take profit
- OpenKey - open a real order
- InfoKey - show/hide the information panel
- BuyKey - buy by market
- SellKey - sell by market
- CloseKey - close position(s)