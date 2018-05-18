MTSBSPanel

MTSBSPanel is a multifunctional trading panel with an integrated risk manager.


Main features of the trading panel

  1. Placement of pending orders directly from the chart with the ability to divide a position into multiple orders
  2. Opening by market in one click with the ability to divide a position into multiple orders
  3. Risk management: risk per trade and per day
  4. Dynamically calculated lot depending on the specified risk per trade
  5. Brief information on the account, result of trades for the day, week, month, selected history: in percent and in the deposit currency
  6. Support for user-defined hot keys for all major functions
  7. Different methods for closing open positions:
    • close all positions
    • the last open position on the selected instrument
    • close all profitable positions on the selected instrument
    • close all unprofitable positions on the selected instrument
    • partially close a position on the selected instrument
    • close pending orders


Settings

  • MaxRiskPerTrade - risk per trade as a percentage of the deposit
  • MaxRiskPerDay - risk per day as a percentage of the deposit
  • DefaultColor - default text color
  • SoundIsEnabled - enable/disable sound
  • EnableOpenConfirm - enable/disable confirmation for opening a position
  • EnableCloseConfirm - enable/disable confirmation for closing a position
  • TakeProfitParams - profit in points when splitting market orders
  • BRoundType - rounding method, the following options are available:
    • no rounding
    • rounding in pips multiples of 5
    • rounding in points
  • IsCalculateLotSize - calculate the lot size for market orders


Hot key settings

  • HideKey - show/hide the panel
  • VOPKey - place/remove a virtual order
  • VSLKey - place/remove a virtual stop loss
  • VTPKey - place/remove a virtual take profit
  • OpenKey - open a real order
  • InfoKey - show/hide the information panel
  • BuyKey - buy by market
  • SellKey - sell by market
  • CloseKey - close position(s)
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Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [Settings descrition
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Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
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TClusterSearch - индикатор для поиска кластеров согласно заданным критериям. Для работы индикатора требуются реальные биржевые обьемы. Основная функциональность Поиск и визуализация кластеров с обьемом, задаваемым фильтрами (до трех).  Для каждого фильтра можно задать свой цвет. Поиск и визуализация кластеров с дельтой большей значения задаваемым фильтром Поиск и визуализация кластеров по бид/аск согласно фильтру   Возможность фильтровать кластера в зависимотсти от его положения относительно ба
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