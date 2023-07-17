Coral Notify Dash

Coral Notify Dash allows you to manage all of your chart price-based notifications from a single consolidated dashboard.  It fills a gap left by MT4, which does not support popup alerts.  If you're like me and you often don't hear the alert sound for the built-in alerts, this is an indispensable tool.

I use Coral Notify Dash as part of my daily chart analysis workflow.  I use a tool like Coral Dash (available for free, here) or one of the other dashboards to set my trading bias.  As I review the charts I decide where price needs to get to in order for me to consider a trade, and I add that symbol to the list of symbols in Notify Dash and set the price.  I can quickly set the price by clicking the "reticule" for the low or high price, and then clicking on the chart where I want the notification to be set.  I can then drag the notification line up and down as I like, and the price adjusts in the UI.

In the UI I can see all of the notifications that are set, and the distance to that price.  Distances can be shown either in ADR or pips, or as the price (rather than a distance).  You can also set a "proximity "distance, and the cell colors will highlight any notifications that are within that distance.  You can also see which alerts have already been hit from this dashboard; they are shown in different, configurable colors.

You can type a value directly into the dashboard for the current symbol, rather than clicking on the reticule.  The value you type in depends on the distance mode you've selected.  If the distance mode is "Price", then type in the price at which to be notified.  If the distance mode is ADR or Pips, then type in the distance to be notified in ADR or pips.  Coral Notify Dash will convert the distance into a price and draw the line on the chart at that price, and display that distance to the line in the window.

During my chart review and throughout the day, as I step through the list of charts that I'm monitoring, Notify Dash displays the lines for my alert levels for the selected chart.  This reminds me immediately of my prior analysis for this symbol, and where I was looking for price to reach for me to consider a trade.  I can see when price has already moved past my target, and which ones are close (within the proximity distance).  My chart review time is a fraction of what it used to be, because my analysis is captured in the notification levels and I can monitor them all from a single chart. 



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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Coral Multi TF Meter allows you to quickly see how price is moving on a single currency pair across multiple timeframes at once.  You can select which timeframes to display; the size, position, colors of cells; whether to display values or not; and how often the meter is updated. The calculation is based on ATR distance for each displayed timeframe.  Hover over the header cell for the row (with the currency name in it) to see the current ATR value (in pips) for that period.  When "Display Values
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Coral Heatmap is a currency strength meter based on the ATR values for the selected timeframe.  There are two main view modes: All Currencies (default) - see the ranked strength of all currencies in a single view Selected Currency - see the relative strength of all other currencies compared to a selected currency You can optionally display the timeframe selection toolbar; timeframe is always synchronized to the current chart timeframe.  Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly navigate currencies (up/d
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Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window. NEW : You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals.   Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal.  If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green. Account Information Balance Equity Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown) Marin Leve
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Coral Rescue will help save an account with trades in drawdown.  Do you have losing trades that are just too large to deal with?  They reduce your available margin and can be accumulating swap costs, but the loss would be too great to just accept closing the trades.  Just hoping that price will eventually come back is not an effective strategy, you need a disciplined, consistent and preferably automatic way to dig yourself out of the hole. Coral Rescue is not an EA that places trades on its own.
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