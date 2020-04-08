Coral Rate of Change Dashboard displays "rate of change" calculations across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously. See at a glance which pairs are moving, and how quickly. Receive alerts when any symbol + timeframe is experiencing very strong movement. You can display data for currency pairs, or for individual currencies (takes the average for each currency across all available pairs).

See the CoralDash product description for the core functionality of the dashboard (symbol exposure, bias, shortcuts, etc.). In particular, note that the "BIAS" column data is shared across the dashboards; set it in one, see the displayed in the others at the next chart update.

NOTE: The indicator will not display values correctly in the strategy tester. You can try the demo to explore configuration options, but the displayed data will not accurately reflect the data being tested.

