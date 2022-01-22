Onrex IV

5

ONREX IV 

ONREX IV is a trading tool that be used to practise and enhance your manual trading skills. It's also Auto Trading Expert Advisor.

Don't worry if your trades goes in the wrong direction, ONREX IV will take over and try to manage and control your risk management.

ONREX IV offers a trading interface panel that allows traders to trade manually or opt FULL AUTO TRADING. It's also set to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss.

ONREX IV has its own Magic Number, please use trade button on the panel If you're utilising manual trading. Other EA's orders will not be taken over by ONREX IV.

Except SMART Close turn ON is enabled.


Recommended Info
Symbol GBPJPY
Timeframe H1
Setting Default
Minimum Deposit $1000


Recommend

Using ONREX IV Premium on a VPS service with at least 1000 USD in your account, unless you want to trade manually. 


Strategy Method

Manual trading - Buy, Sell, Both trades are available. The EA will execute others trades based on your EA plan.

Auto trading - Entry based on RSI (if you don't know what's going on in the market).

"Why RSI is a good choice indicator to use for automated trading in Onrex IV ? Why not others ? "

RSI indicator is more similar to the Break and Retest in my opinion.

Break and Retest strategies are always preferred above Bounce strategies in my trading plan.

Manual Trading is a better option than Auto Trading. Don't rely on indicator too much.


Test before make decision

Manual trading can be used to test in Strategic Tester.

Please download it for testing in a real-time chart for a better experience.

Simply ensure that "Time allow to trade" is appropriately set up. (Start Hour & End Hour)




Video Onrex IV
Reviews 1
Xintia F
99
Xintia F 2025.04.30 08:01 
 

great EA, it's going like a charm. I defenitly want to buy this EA. At the moment It will be nice wenn there is a manual. (like: How is the risk setting? how to use it exactly.)

Lee Teik Hong
10355
Reply from developer Lee Teik Hong 2025.04.30 08:07
Please try it for a longer time before buying the full version. At least you know what's the algorithm of this EA
