ONREX IV ONREX IV is a trading tool that be used to practise and enhance your manual trading skills. It's also Auto Trading Expert Advisor. Don't worry if your trades goes in the wrong direction, ONREX IV will take over and try to manage and control your risk management.

ONREX IV offers a trading interface panel that allows traders to trade manually or opt FULL AUTO TRADING. It's also set to hide the Take Profit and Stop Loss.

ONREX IV has its own Magic Number, please use trade button on the panel If you're utilising manual trading. Other EA's orders will not be taken over by ONREX IV.

Except SMART Close turn ON is enabled.





Recommended Info Symbol GBPJPY Timeframe H1 Setting Default Minimum Deposit $1000





Recommend

Using ONREX IV Premium on a VPS service with at least 1000 USD in your account, unless you want to trade manually.





Strategy Method

Manual trading - Buy, Sell, Both trades are available. The EA will execute others trades based on your EA plan.

Auto trading - Entry based on RSI (if you don't know what's going on in the market).

"Why RSI is a good choice indicator to use for automated trading in Onrex IV ? Why not others ? "

RSI indicator is more similar to the Break and Retest in my opinion.

Break and Retest strategies are always preferred above Bounce strategies in my trading plan.

Manual Trading is a better option than Auto Trading. Don't rely on indicator too much.





Test before make decision

Manual trading can be used to test in Strategic Tester.

Please download it for testing in a real-time chart for a better experience.

Simply ensure that "Time allow to trade" is appropriately set up. (Start Hour & End Hour)











