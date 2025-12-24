Key Level

Key Level 

Key Level is a MetaTrader 4 Indicator that uses a proprietary algorithm based on Price Retracement/Breakout Method to show the Entry-Line on your trading.
Instead, it analyzes data of market and identify entry points and opportunities. (Price Retracement / Price Breakout)
It's also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills.
Key Level is an amazing tool for Scalping Trader. It also a trading tool that be used to practice and enhance your manual trading skills.


Unique feature

The Indicator show Key-Level Entry Point automatically.


Parameter

  • Indicator Name & Version
  • Allow Symbol -  GBPJPY
  • Remark
  • Key-Level Entry Point Line-Color
  • Key-Level Entry Point Line-Style
  • Key-Level Entry Point Line-Width



