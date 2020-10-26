Magic M2

4.5
⭐⭐⭐  ------ GOOD LUCK -----  ⭐⭐⭐


(Telegram: @MagicBinary)

The indicator allows you to trade binary options. This indicator give high winning ratio with over 20 years of backtesting  The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 3, 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You can entry current candle /intrabar or can wait until candle close

Arrows are not re-painted

  • Trade sessions: Any/ Recommend US half end section
  • Currency pairs: Any 
  • Working time frame: M1
  • Expiration time: 1,2,3,4, 5, 10, 15 minute 

With auto trading with Bot, buffer 1: call, buffer 0 : put

The indicator shows good results with high win rate. 

For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.

*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..

*** I WILL NOT REFUND, PLS CONSIDER WHEN RENT


Reviews 8
bbtechnik
19
bbtechnik 2021.04.29 13:43 
 

High winrate (>70%). Exceptional support and fast reply from very friendly author.

cs0087
29
cs0087 2021.02.28 08:09 
 

it's very good . I can guarantee that the win rate is 70%. Also, the owner is very friendly.

Suriyun
79
Suriyun 2021.02.28 06:49 
 

Very Good Indicator , Win rate more than 70% and I can make real profit by not use martingale.

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YoungBeats
16
YoungBeats 2021.07.29 17:27 
 

el peor indicador que pueden adquirir es este, no vale la pena. una sola señal en 15 dias. y dijiste que en mi broker si tomaba las señales

Tuan Anh Dao
5408
Reply from developer Tuan Anh Dao 2021.07.30 08:40
What you said is true? many signal will be come in a day, average 5-8, but how many signal can entry is depend on your broker and your account.
That is not problem of indicator. Indicator only give you signal, it can not control broker.
bbtechnik
19
bbtechnik 2021.04.29 13:43 
 

High winrate (>70%). Exceptional support and fast reply from very friendly author.

cs0087
29
cs0087 2021.02.28 08:09 
 

it's very good . I can guarantee that the win rate is 70%. Also, the owner is very friendly.

Suriyun
79
Suriyun 2021.02.28 06:49 
 

Very Good Indicator , Win rate more than 70% and I can make real profit by not use martingale.

brzdz
617
brzdz 2021.01.05 12:16 
 

Been using for past 3 weeks win rate is more than 65 percent. very good indicator for auto trading

Xian Ting Wang
640
Xian Ting Wang 2020.12.27 09:24 
 

Excellent work! Not many signals, which is great, cos winrate is extremely high.

Andreas Bumbacher
1009
Andreas Bumbacher 2020.11.06 15:44 
 

I have Tornado, Typhoon and M2 altogether and the results are amazing, especially when you use it with mt2. Actually i can confirm the results on the signal-provider page at mt2.

Look for Magic MQL5 as provider. Thanks for this great indicator :-)

Alex Binary
60
Alex Binary 2020.11.06 06:54 
 

So far so good. Only ran real for one day so far , but at least provider is quite responsive

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