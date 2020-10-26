



(Telegram: @MagicBinary)

The indicator allows you to trade binary options. This indicator give high winning ratio with over 20 years of backtesting The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 3, 5 minutes. The indicator suitable for Auto and Manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You can entry current candle /intrabar or can wait until candle close

Arrows are not re-painted

Trade sessions: Any/ Recommend US half end section

Currency pairs: Any

Working time frame: M1

Expiration time: 1,2,3,4, 5, 10, 15 minute

With auto trading with Bot, buffer 1: call, buffer 0 : put

The indicator shows good results with high win rate.

For any query feel free to contact me, I will reply ASAP.

*** Use with broker adjust time GMT+2 for winter time and GMT+3 for summer to like XM, Alpari..

*** I WILL NOT REFUND, PLS CONSIDER WHEN RENT



