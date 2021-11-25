Tradeable Changer Indie



Trade-able Changer Indie is an indicator that serves several purposes. The idea behind this operating indicator is to have a minimal set of indicator

or experts on the chart in order to avoid clumsy chart window and at the same time have a great time trading profitably.



This is a combination of Symbol/Time-frame Changer and a Trading system based on Trends following.



It has a small board to display trade signals for the trader.



Due to the nature of these combinations, the user can navigate from one currency pair and time-frame to another and the indicator will be giving trade

signal alerts if there is a trade opportunity on each currency pair as the user go through each switch symbol changer.



The indicator can be moved or shifted from one point to another that the user wishes from the parameter settings.



The indicator has Support and Resistance levels coded into it to help the trader avoid opening trades on a currency pair that is approaching any of these

levels. The support and resistance levels can be enabled or disabled from showing on the chart. It's alerts system can also be disabled or enabled.



It has mobile phone push notifications and breakout pop-up alerts system for Support/resistance levels. This can be enabled or disabled.



It has session/candle clock on the chart to show the remaining time a session has to close, which can be enabled or disabled from the parameter settings.



The trade signal commands are easy to understand, so no complexity about it at all. It has only two rules after receiving trade signal alerts, they are:



1. Check the support and resistance levels to see if the price is approaching any of these levels. This will help the trader to wait and see if the price

will breakout of the level to continue riding the trends or bounce back to where it is coming from. The rule is if the price has approached the level and you cannot wait to see if it will break or bounce, then place your Buy-stop and sell-stop above and below the level concerned. So if it breaks, it will turn your pending order to market order and you can delete the pending orders that are not triggered thereafter.



2. A trader need to consider Forex News before taking trade on any signal given by the indicator because News is powerful to disrupt the movements of the trends if it didn't come out in favor of the current trend direction on the concerned currency pair. The truth is that you need to avoid any currency pair that features in the News or if you must just trade on it by all means, then let the News be over by 30 minutes or an hour after before considering trading.



Aside these, there is nothing more to consider, so if these two are in agreements with the trade signal given by the indicator, you are good to go.



As you use this indicator, I wish you the best of favor. More green pips to your trading.



Cheers.

