Turtle ATR

This indicator was modified according to the 'Way Of The Turtle'. The ATR indicator can be used as a reference to set stop-loss or take-profit, and also can be used to confirm the daily price range (also applicable to other cycles).


Calculation

The true range value is calculated as follows:

  • TR = MAX(H-L, H-PDC, PDC-L)

Among them:

  • H = Highest price of the current bar
  • L = Lowest price of the current bar
  • PDC = Close price of the previous bar

The average true range in 'Way Of The Turtle' is calculated as follows:

  • ATR = ((period-1)*PDN+TR)/period

Among them:

  • PDN = ATR value of the previous bar
  • TR = True range value of the current bar

NOTE: We use the simple average value as the first ATR value.


Parameters

  • ATR Period - set the period of the ATR indicator, default value is 14.
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Turtle ATR Channel
Yupeng Xiao
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Indicators
This indicator was modified according to the 'Way Of The Turtle'. It generates a channel based on the opening price and ATR values of the current bar. Turtle ATR Channel can be used to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in a market. Calculation upper channel = Open + r1*ATR lower channel = Open - r2*ATR Among them: Open is the opening price of the current bar. ATR is the ATR value of the current bar. r1, r2 are the ATR ratios. Input Parameters ATR Period - set the period of the A
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Spread Cost Info MT4 Version
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The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.). Calculation and code See articles: THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part2 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX C
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Spread Cost Info
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
The trade cost caused by spreads is an important indicator when formulating trade profit-loss ratios. Spread costs info is particularly important for short-term traders, especially scalping traders. This tool can output the spread cost of all Forex currencies (including XAU and XAG) in the platform in different account types (USD account, EUR account, etc.). Calculation and code See articles: THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part1 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX CURRENCY Part2 THE TRADE COST OF FOREX C
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Spread Costs and Swap Benefits MT4 Version
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 4 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
Risk Control Trade Panel
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Risk Control Trade Panel  is designed to assist in one-click trading. This tool can automatically calculate the trading lots based on the set risk money, the recommended StopLoss and the recommended TakeProfit. In the information menu, you can view indicators such as the weekly price range and the monthly price range. Followings are highlight features Lotsize is automatically calculated based on the risk money set by the user. The recommended stoploss and recommended takeprofit are automaticall
Spread Costs and Swap Benefits
Yupeng Xiao
Utilities
Spread Costs refers to the amount of the loss caused by the spread, and Swap Benefits refers to the amount of the income gained by overnight positions. Spread Costs is an important indicator for short-term traders, especially for scalping traders, and Swap Benefits is an important indicator for long-term traders. Since the spreads and swaps on the MetaTrader 5 platform are all expressed in points, we need to convert it into the amount expressed in the account currency. This tool can display the
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sunnychow
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sunnychow 2018.12.16 04:51 
 

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Tim Eubanks
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Tim Eubanks 2018.07.10 23:04 
 

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