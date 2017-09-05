Turtle ATR
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
This indicator was modified according to the 'Way Of The Turtle'. The ATR indicator can be used as a reference to set stop-loss or take-profit, and also can be used to confirm the daily price range (also applicable to other cycles).
Calculation
The true range value is calculated as follows:
- TR = MAX(H-L, H-PDC, PDC-L)
Among them:
- H = Highest price of the current bar
- L = Lowest price of the current bar
- PDC = Close price of the previous bar
The average true range in 'Way Of The Turtle' is calculated as follows:
- ATR = ((period-1)*PDN+TR)/period
Among them:
- PDN = ATR value of the previous bar
- TR = True range value of the current bar
NOTE: We use the simple average value as the first ATR value.
Parameters
- ATR Period - set the period of the ATR indicator, default value is 14.
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