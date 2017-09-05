Turtle ATR

This indicator was modified according to the 'Way Of The Turtle'. The ATR indicator can be used as a reference to set stop-loss or take-profit, and also can be used to confirm the daily price range (also applicable to other cycles).





Calculation

The true range value is calculated as follows:

TR = MAX(H-L, H-PDC, PDC-L)

Among them:

H = Highest price of the current bar

L = Lowest price of the current bar

PDC = Close price of the previous bar

The average true range in 'Way Of The Turtle' is calculated as follows:

ATR = ((period-1)*PDN+TR)/period

Among them:

PDN = ATR value of the previous bar

TR = True range value of the current bar

NOTE: We use the simple average value as the first ATR value.





Parameters