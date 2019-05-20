Overview

The Slope is a simple MT4 indicator that calculates the slope of recent price movement and displays it as a histogram below the chart.

It is designed to help traders read whether recent price movement is positive, negative, or relatively flat. The indicator can be used as a visual momentum and direction filter alongside the trader's own chart analysis.

Key Features

Calculates the slope of recent price movement.

Displays positive and negative slope values as a histogram.

Allows the calculation period to be adjusted.

Can show alerts when the slope changes direction.

Can draw arrows after a slope direction change.

Settings

CalculationPeriod: The number of bars used to calculate the slope.

GetAlerts: Enables or disables terminal alerts when slope direction changes.

PushNotifications: Enables or disables mobile push notifications when slope direction changes.

DrawArrows: Enables or disables chart arrows after a confirmed slope direction change.

Important

This indicator is a decision-support tool. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee trading results. Use it together with your own analysis, execution rules, and risk management.