The Slope
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 July 2020
Overview
The Slope is a simple MT4 indicator that calculates the slope of recent price movement and displays it as a histogram below the chart.
It is designed to help traders read whether recent price movement is positive, negative, or relatively flat. The indicator can be used as a visual momentum and direction filter alongside the trader's own chart analysis.
Key Features
- Calculates the slope of recent price movement.
- Displays positive and negative slope values as a histogram.
- Allows the calculation period to be adjusted.
- Can show alerts when the slope changes direction.
- Can draw arrows after a slope direction change.
Settings
CalculationPeriod: The number of bars used to calculate the slope.
GetAlerts: Enables or disables terminal alerts when slope direction changes.
PushNotifications: Enables or disables mobile push notifications when slope direction changes.
DrawArrows: Enables or disables chart arrows after a confirmed slope direction change.
Important
This indicator is a decision-support tool. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee trading results. Use it together with your own analysis, execution rules, and risk management.
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