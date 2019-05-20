The Slope

4

Overview

The Slope is a simple MT4 indicator that calculates the slope of recent price movement and displays it as a histogram below the chart.

It is designed to help traders read whether recent price movement is positive, negative, or relatively flat. The indicator can be used as a visual momentum and direction filter alongside the trader's own chart analysis.

Key Features

  • Calculates the slope of recent price movement.
  • Displays positive and negative slope values as a histogram.
  • Allows the calculation period to be adjusted.
  • Can show alerts when the slope changes direction.
  • Can draw arrows after a slope direction change.

Settings

CalculationPeriod: The number of bars used to calculate the slope.

GetAlerts: Enables or disables terminal alerts when slope direction changes.

PushNotifications: Enables or disables mobile push notifications when slope direction changes.

DrawArrows: Enables or disables chart arrows after a confirmed slope direction change.

Important

This indicator is a decision-support tool. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee trading results. Use it together with your own analysis, execution rules, and risk management.

Reviews 6
sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.05.24 19:50 
 

thanks for share

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2019.11.07 18:41 
 

Very good tool. If you tweak the inputs, can give you one of the very first indications that market is changing directions.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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The Sextet
Naim El Hajj
4 (3)
Indicators
Overview The Sextet is an MT4 trend-alignment indicator based on a sequence of six moving-average levels. Each level is calculated from the previous one, creating a layered view of trend structure. The indicator marks conditions where the moving-average levels align in order, which can help traders observe trend direction and trend organization more clearly. Key Features Displays six moving-average levels. Uses a layered moving-average sequence. Helps visualize trend alignment and directional st
FREE
The Mode
Naim El Hajj
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Overview The M.O.D.E stands for Multiple Oscillator Divergence Exit . It is an MT4 indicator that checks for divergence between price and multiple oscillators. The purpose is to help traders observe potential weakening in the current price movement when price and oscillator behavior disagree. The indicator was originally designed as an exit and warning tool, but traders may also use it as a divergence reference within their own analysis process. Key Features Checks divergence across multiple osc
FREE
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amir6113
14
amir6113 2022.02.09 00:03 
 

very good

forexva
124
forexva 2021.04.02 22:20 
 

One of a set of lagging indicators!

cvdestyfx
2945
cvdestyfx 2020.07.20 00:31 
 

Useful indicator. But be careful! Just because you get an arrow it doesn't mean you should place a trade. Other things should be considered before placing a trade, such as the direction of the trend from a higher timeframe. Publisher is responsive to questions/issues.

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2019.11.07 18:41 
 

Very good tool. If you tweak the inputs, can give you one of the very first indications that market is changing directions.

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.09.30 05:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sunnychow
9043
sunnychow 2019.05.24 19:50 
 

thanks for share

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