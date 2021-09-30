AngleMA MT5

Implements a channel based on integrated comparison of moving average values ​​with improved functionality. As a result, the chart displays a channel of deltas of moving averages in the center line and an indentation of the channel boundaries over a specified range.





What is the channel? This is the price range (limited), in which all its dynamics (movement) takes place over a certain period of time. This method is very old, the Forex channel strategy dates back to a long time, when the theory was put forward that the price is constantly moving in a certain range. Accordingly, this range is called the "Forex channel". The difference between this channel is that mathematical integration is used to form trend lines. As well as improved functionality for plotting moving averages.





This indicator is suitable for those who are interested in the classic calculation method but with improved functionality. There is a version for both MT4 and MT5.





Moving averages are commonly used in time series data to smooth out short-term fluctuations and highlight major trends or cycles. Moving average is a type of convolution mathematically. This implementation differs in that it presents a whole set of different types of convolution, which is reflected in the settings by an extended set of methods.

METHOD_SMA

METHOD_EMA

METHOD_SMMA

METHOD_LWMA

METHOD_WILDER_EMA

METHOD_SINE_WMA

METHOD_TRI_MA

METHOD_LSMA

METHOD_HMA

METHOD_ZL_EMA

METHOD_ITREND_MA

METHOD_MOVING_MEDIAN

METHOD_GEO_MEAN

METHOD_REMA

METHOD_ILRS

METHOD_IE_2

METHOD_TRI_MA_GEN

METHOD_VWMA

Also, this indicator implements the calculations of averages relative to an extended set of price calculations. What's in the settings is represented by the following list.

TYPE_PRICE_CLOSE

TYPE_PRICE_OPEN

TYPE_PRICE_HIGH

TYPE_PRICE_LOW

TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN

TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL

TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED

TYPE_PRICE_MEDIAN_OC

TYPE_PRICE_TYPICAL_O

TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_O

TYPE_PRICE_WEIGHTED_OC

TYPE_PRICE_H_O

TYPE_PRICE_H_C

TYPE_PRICE_L_O

TYPE_PRICE_L_C

TYPE_PRICE_H_MIN

TYPE_PRICE_H_MAX

TYPE_PRICE_L_MIN

TYPE_PRICE_L_MAX



