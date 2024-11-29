Advanced Trend Levels MT5

Trend Levels Indicator

Elevate your trading strategy with the Trend Levels Indicator, a sophisticated tool designed to detect market trends and highlight critical price levels. This cutting-edge indicator is packed with features to simplify trend analysis and empower your decision-making process.

Key Features:

  • Dynamic Trend Levels: Accurately plots high, mid, and low levels based on market dynamics.
  • Custom Alerts & Notifications: Get real-time alerts and notifications when trends change, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.
  • Color-Coded Trends: Visualize uptrends and downtrends with customizable colors for better clarity and analysis.
  • Smart Arrow Signals: Automatic buy and sell arrow signals pinpoint potential entry and exit points.
  • Trend Momentum Insights: Monitor uptrend/downtrend strength with percentage-based calculations for enhanced situational awareness.
  • Interactive Display: Includes a clean and informative summary box for real-time trend updates directly on your chart.

Settings:

  • Length: Adjustable parameter to fine-tune sensitivity.
  • Custom Colors: Define colors for uptrends and downtrends to match your charting style.
  • Alerts and Notifications: Easily toggle on/off according to your preferences.

Compatibility:

  • Compatible with all financial instruments (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, etc.).
  • Works on all timeframes for maximum versatility.


Designed for traders of all levels, the Trend Levels Indicator integrates seamlessly with MT5, providing precise visual and numerical insights. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool adapts to your needs.

Make informed trading decisions with the Trend Levels Indicator—a must-have addition to your trading toolkit. Try it today and transform the way you analyze trends.

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If you liked the indicator, I will be glad to have a positive review. If you find any problems with the indicator, please contact me.


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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Mykola Khandus
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Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
ATR Bands MT5
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ATR Bands with Take-Profit Zones for MT5 Optimize your risk management and trading strategy with the ATR Bands indicator for MT5 – a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market volatility, identify key price levels, and set realistic stop-loss and take-profit targets. Key Features: ATR-Based Bands : The core of this indicator relies on the Average True Range (ATR) to calculate dynamic upper and lower bands that adapt to market volatility. The bands provide a clear indication of potential
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Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
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Candle Perspective Structure Indicator MT5 is a simple indicator that defines and displays the candlestick structure of the market. This indicator will suit both experienced traders and beginners who find it difficult to follow the structure visually. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual strategies automation services or indicator development/conversion services at 4xDev
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Zero Lags SMA MT5
Mykola Khandus
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Zero Lag SMA for MT5 The Zero Lag SMA (ZLSMA) indicator for MT5 provides a variation of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) designed to minimize lag, offering traders a more responsive moving average that adjusts more quickly to price changes. This makes it useful for identifying potential trend reversals and key price levels in a timely manner. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on m
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ATR Bands MT4
Mykola Khandus
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ATR Bands with Take-Profit Zones for MT4 The ATR Bands indicator for MT4 is designed to assist traders in managing risk and navigating market volatility. By using the Average True Range (ATR), it helps identify key price levels and set realistic stop-loss and take-profit zones. Key Features: ATR-Based Bands : The indicator calculates dynamic upper and lower bands using ATR. These bands adjust based on price volatility, helping to indicate potential support and resistance levels. Customizable Par
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Overview The %R Trend Exhaustion Indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool adapted from TradingView for MetaTrader 4. It helps traders identify trend exhaustion points, potential reversals, and trend continuation signals across various market conditions. With multiple display modes, customizable settings, and enhanced features, this indicator is suitable for diverse trading strategies. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products,
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
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Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is an indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization options, this indicator is
Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT4
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Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
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Mykola Khandus
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Market Structure Oscillator Overview The Market Structure Oscillator is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader platforms to analyze market trends across multiple timeframes. It provides a clear visualization of short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term market structures through an oscillator and histogram display in a separate window. The indicator also supports optional chart objects to highlight key market structure points. Features Displays a composite oscillator combining short-ter
Macd Adx Oscillator
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MACD ADX Oscillator – a powerful indicator that combines the best of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and the Average Directional Index (ADX) to provide unparalleled insights into market momentum and trend strength. Key Features: Dual Momentum Analysis: This indicator merges MACD's ability to detect changes in market momentum with ADX's strength measurement, giving you a comprehensive view of the market's direction and power. Customizable Settings: Tailor the indicator to your t
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Mykola Khandus
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Percentage Price Oscillator (PPO) for MT5 – a dynamic tool designed to measure price momentum and trend direction with precision. Core Features: Flexible Configuration : Customize the PPO to match your trading approach by adjusting the Fast Length, Slow Length, and Signal Length. The indicator is also versatile enough to adapt to any market condition with various source inputs. Intuitive Histogram Display : Choose to visualize the difference between the PPO and Signal lines with a histogram, pro
Chandelier Exits MT5
Mykola Khandus
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Mykola Khandus
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Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
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Triple EMA Trend Following + Signals indicator is a tool for traders who are looking for accurate trend identification and buy/sell signals! Key Features: Triple EMA Trend Analysis: This indicator uses two Triple Exponential Moving Averages (TEMA1 and TEMA2) to capture short-term and long-term trends effectively. TEMA1 reacts to rapid price changes, while TEMA2 filters out market noise, helping you stay on the right side of the trend. RSI and ATR Filters: It incorporates the RSI (Relative Streng
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Trend Lines Supports and Resistances is an indicator that analyses the market structure, identifies Pivot Points, displays active Support/Resistance zones and trend levels. Main Features: Defining and displaying Pivot Points. Analyse Pivot Points to build and display trend lines. Setting up visual display of trend lines. Setting up trend lines broken notifications. Analyse Pivot Points to define and display support and resistance levels. Setting up visual display of support and resistance leve
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Mykola Khandus
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Overview The %R Trend Exhaustion Indicator is a versatile technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5, adapted from a popular TradingView indicator. It is designed to help traders identify trend exhaustion points, potential reversals, and trend continuation signals across various market conditions. The indicator offers multiple display modes and customizable settings to suit different trading strategies, enhanced with additional features to improve its functionality in the MetaTrader 5 environment.
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
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Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
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Mykola Khandus
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Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
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Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
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Overview Short-Term Basket EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to manage a sequence of trades with a basket trading strategy, aiming to achieve a specified profit target. Features Opens an initial trade in a user-specified direction. Reopens a trade in the same direction with the same lot size and target if the previous trade closes in profit. Opens a hedge trade in the opposite direction with the same lot size and target, plus an additional trade in the opposite
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The Koncorde Plus Indicator is a sophisticated and versatile technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), meticulously converted and enhanced from the acclaimed Koncorde [+] indicator on TradingView. Optimized for Forex volume analysis while preserving the original algorithm for all volume-based markets, it integrates six core components—four trend-based (RSI, MFI, Bollinger Bands, Stochastic) and two volume-based (Positive Volume Index (PVI) and Negative Volume Index (NVI))—to deliver a comp
Market Structure Ocsillator MT5
Mykola Khandus
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Market Structure Oscillator Overview The Market Structure Oscillator is a technical indicator designed for MetaTrader platforms to analyze market trends across multiple timeframes. It provides a clear visualization of short-term, intermediate-term, and long-term market structures through an oscillator and histogram display in a separate window. The indicator also supports optional chart objects to highlight key market structure points. Features Displays a composite oscillator combining short-ter
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