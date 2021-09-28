Persona is a trend indicator.





Flexible settings of the Persona trend indicator allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.

Along with its advantages, it also has its disadvantages. These include the following:





Disadvantages.





While Persona shows the current market trend, it does not indicate when it will be completed. And even when such signals do arrive, they are too late in relation to price changes;

Even despite the flexible settings, no one has yet been able to achieve a golden ratio in the settings. This means that you have to look for additional filters to filter out false signals. As the periods decrease, the indicator will be more responsive to market changes. But such smoothing will negatively affect the quality of signals.





Advantages.





Allows you to determine the current trend. With the help of the Persona algorithm, you can quickly understand what kind of trend is currently developing in the market;

The Persona trend indicator can be used along with oscillators as filters;

Persona's flexible settings allow you to receive more accurate signals for opening positions.