MOR Multiple Bollinger Bands

This indicator is based of the well-known Bollinger Bands indicator and provides for an easier operation with BB. It allows drawing up to 3 Bollinger channels and thus simplifies navigation in the list of indicators. Also it allows plotting Bollinger Bands of different timeframes, for example: draw BB on M5 timeframe with parameters: Period = 100, Timeframe = H1.





Inputs Value

Mode - choosing different modes of working with the indicator

- choosing different modes of working with the indicator StaticTimeFrame - the indicator draws Bollinger Bands from the specified timeframe

- the indicator draws Bollinger Bands from the specified timeframe

NextTimeFrame - the indicator draws Bollinger Bands of the next higher timeframe

- the indicator draws Bollinger Bands of the next higher timeframe TimeFrame - choose a timeframe to draw Bollinger Bands if Mode = StaticTimeFrame, otherwise the parameter is ignored

- choose a timeframe to draw Bollinger Bands if Mode = StaticTimeFrame, otherwise the parameter is ignored Label - show/hide the current period and timeframe of Bollinger Bands, by default it is shown in the upper right corner of the window

- show/hide the current period and timeframe of Bollinger Bands, by default it is shown in the upper right corner of the window BandsPeriod - period for drawing Bollinger Bands

- period for drawing Bollinger Bands MainBand_0 - show/hide the main Bollinger Bands line

- show/hide the main Bollinger Bands line BandsDeviation_1, BandsDeviation_2, BandsDeviation_3 - deviation of BollingerBands, the line is hidden if set to 0.0

- deviation of BollingerBands, the line is hidden if set to 0.0 BandsShift - shift of Bollinger Bands

- shift of Bollinger Bands BandsAppliedPrice - price used for calculating and drawing Bollinger Bands

- price used for calculating and drawing Bollinger Bands Label_X, Label_Y - coordinates of the label showing the current BB period and timeframe

The indicator does not support the drawing of values ​​from the MN1 timeframe. Also, there may not be enough history data, e.g. if you draw Bollinger Bands with parameters: Period = 100, Timeframe = D1 on M1.