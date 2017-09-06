MOR Multiple Bollinger Bands

This indicator is based of the well-known Bollinger Bands indicator and provides for an easier operation with BB. It allows drawing up to 3 Bollinger channels and thus simplifies navigation in the list of indicators. Also it allows plotting Bollinger Bands of different timeframes, for example: draw BB on M5 timeframe with parameters: Period = 100, Timeframe = H1.


Inputs Value

  • Mode - choosing different modes of working with the indicator
    • StaticTimeFrame - the indicator draws Bollinger Bands from the specified timeframe
    • NextTimeFrame - the indicator draws Bollinger Bands of the next higher timeframe
  • TimeFrame - choose a timeframe to draw Bollinger Bands if Mode = StaticTimeFrame, otherwise the parameter is ignored
  • Label - show/hide the current period and timeframe of Bollinger Bands, by default it is shown in the upper right corner of the window
  • BandsPeriod - period for drawing Bollinger Bands
  • MainBand_0 - show/hide the main Bollinger Bands line
  • BandsDeviation_1, BandsDeviation_2, BandsDeviation_3 - deviation of BollingerBands, the line is hidden if set to 0.0
  • BandsShift - shift of Bollinger Bands
  • BandsAppliedPrice - price used for calculating and drawing Bollinger Bands
  • Label_X, Label_Y - coordinates of the label showing the current BB period and timeframe

The indicator does not support the drawing of values ​​from the MN1 timeframe. Also, there may not be enough history data, e.g. if you draw Bollinger Bands with parameters: Period = 100, Timeframe = D1 on M1.

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Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
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The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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