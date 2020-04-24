Ticks and Points Candles MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.12
- Updated: 24 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is designed for M1 time-frame and shows:
- Sum of ticks when the price goes up (color Green -The major component of a candlestick = the body).
- Sum of points when the price goes up (color Green -The extension lines at the top of the candle).
- Sum of points when the price goes down (color Red -The major component of a candlestick = the body).
- Sum of points when the price goes down (color Red -The extension lines at the lower end of the candle).
Keep in mind that Sum of Points will be greater or equal to Sum of Ticks.