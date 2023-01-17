Relative Volatility MT5

4.83
Like most things that work in trading, it's really simple. However, it's one of the most powerful tools I have that makes entries of many systems much more precise.
 
In its essence, it measures the recent volatility against the medium-term average. How does it work? Markets tend to be prone to strong trending movements when relative volatility is low and tend to be mean-reverting when relative volatility is high.
 
It can be used with both mean-reversion systems (like the Golden Pickaxe) and momentum systems (like my crypto portfolio). However, the logic of use differs depending on the system in question. If we want to have more trades during ranging markets (which is beneficial for mean-reversion systems), we need to aim at relatively high values of the indicator (e.g., 95 and above). If we want to have more trades during trending markets (good for momentum systems), we need to aim at relatively low values (e.g., 95 and below).
 
I have tested the filter based on this indicator on many markets, from futures and stock market to Forex and crypto market. It makes entries of many systems more precise on average. However, it also means that there will sometimes be periods without any trading. The suitability of this filter with any given system should be tested using historical data. In some cases, it may be better to take less precise entries and have more profit due to the higher number of trades taken. It's especially useful on trending instruments, like gold or crypto.
 
While it's a powerful tool in one's algorithmic trading portfolio structure, I have decided to provide it for free for anyone to use. I don't intend to capitalize on using it, and I would like to offer it for free for anyone's personal use and research.
Reviews 7
Gumar Zakirov
173
Gumar Zakirov 2024.10.25 22:28 
 

Спасибо Вам большое за Ваш труд! Хорошее дополнение к моей торговой системе. Тестировал много индикаторов тиковых объемов, этот безупречен.

LuisSouto
54
LuisSouto 2023.12.15 08:33 
 

Very usefull. Thank you!

Weverton De Oliveira Santos
201
Weverton De Oliveira Santos 2023.08.21 18:00 
 

This is one of the best indicators on the marketplace, if you know how to use it along with other simple confirmations the result becomes pleasant.

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Gumar Zakirov
173
Gumar Zakirov 2024.10.25 22:28 
 

Спасибо Вам большое за Ваш труд! Хорошее дополнение к моей торговой системе. Тестировал много индикаторов тиковых объемов, этот безупречен.

Enrique Enguix
121032
Enrique Enguix 2024.03.24 17:50 
 

I had some doubts about how it worked at first. But I have already understood the concept behind the operation of this indicator. I must say that it can be used to improve your strategy, mainly if you consider high volatility for trend entries and lower volatility for range entries.

LuisSouto
54
LuisSouto 2023.12.15 08:33 
 

Very usefull. Thank you!

Weverton De Oliveira Santos
201
Weverton De Oliveira Santos 2023.08.21 18:00 
 

This is one of the best indicators on the marketplace, if you know how to use it along with other simple confirmations the result becomes pleasant.

7Biblo7Induc7
385
7Biblo7Induc7 2023.04.17 14:41 
 

Very good!

Abbey166
383
Abbey166 2023.03.22 00:03 
 

Good job! Very useful indicator!!

Justin
43
Justin 2023.01.19 03:56 
 

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