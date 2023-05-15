Fox AI MT4

Fox AI is a fully automated system that trades currencies at night, using machine learning and intelligent algorithms to open trades during the rollover period and close them within 12 hours . It is based on a deep learning application called Kras, which runs on the Tens platform. Kras is widely used by organizations including NASA, YouTube and CORN. The Fox AI system has been consistently successful since 2003 and does not use risky money management techniques such as martingale or grid strategies. After your purchase, you will receive optimization of the algorithm. You will also receive recommendations on risk adjustment and will be able to open trading accounts with higher risk or conservative, optimally distributing your trading deposit. As a bonus we will advise which brokers it is more profitable to work with. The trading system is easy to run even without additional knowledge; we will advise you on all questions. In the future, the price of this advisor will be increased in order to maintain its exclusivity and limit the number of users.

Live signal https://ec5a.short.gy/ndjQXJ

General settings:

  • Multi-currency Expert Advisor, working pairs at the moment M1 timeframe: AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, USDCHF, which can be disabled by setting the switch to false.
  • Parameter TimeZone = 0, for all brokers with working time set to Eastern Europe time, and nothing needs to be changed. If the broker time for example by GMT, for winter time should be set 2, and for summer time 3, but such brokers are now rather rare.
  • Minimum deposit $300.
  • Leverage minimum 1:100, preferably 1:500.
  • 20 conservative for deposits over 10,000.
  • 60 moderate for deposits over 5000.
  • 100 aggressive for deposits less than 3000.

Past results are not a guarantee of future profitability (advisor can also make losses). The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore the results cannot be transferred to real trading. This strategy always uses a stop loss, but the SL execution depends on your broker. After purchase, write a personal message for recommendations on the choice of broker and risk setting. In addition, as a bonus we will provide a free VPS for 1 year.

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The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
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