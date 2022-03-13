News Catcher Pro MT5

4.73

News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs. It does not trade frequently!

Live performance

Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP

Recommended timeframe: M5

MT 4 version can be found here

EA is FIFO compatible

To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file 'NewsEvents.txt' and copy it to the common MT4/5 directory - '\Common\Files' (File -> Open Data Folder -> Up to ‘Terminal’ -> Common -> Files). The data file can be found in the Comments section.

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Advanced News Filter (can be used in Strategy Tester)
  • Auto GMT detection
  • Self Diagnostic System
Backtests should be done with Tick Data Suite GMT+2 with US DST. This GMT offset is used by most brokers

How to install

  • The EA must be attached to ONLY one M5 chart, EURUSD is recommended
  • If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. EURUSD.a) you should update names in the Symbol parameter
  • Use recommended pairs only. You don't need .set files, all settings are stored internally in the EA

  • Please allow web requests to the following URLs for news filter and GMT detection (delete spaces!):

      1. http: //timesrv.online
      2. http: //valerytools.com
      3. http: //valeryservice.com
     

    Requirements

    • Hedging account!
    • The EA should run on a VPS continuously
    • Good ECN broker is preferable

    Setting

    • Allow Opening a new Trade - on/off opening new trades
    • Lot-sizing Method - select the lot sizing method according to the risk you want to take: Fixed Lots will use fixed lot size from the "Fixed lot" parameter, Dynamic Lots will use Dynamic Lot parameter, Max Risk per Trade will calculate lots based on % risk per trade, 3 predefined presets will calculate risk automatically for you
    • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot
    • Dynamic Lot - balance/equity to be used per 0.01 lot
    • Maximum Lot - max allowed trading lot
    • Maximum Spread, in pips - max allowed spread for position closing
    • Maximum Slippage for a non-ECN acc, in pips - max allowed slippage
    • Maximum Symbols at a time - max allowed number of symbols that can be opened at the same time
    • Maximum Net Number of Currencies - max allowed number of open trades with the same currencies (not symbols/currency pairs) in the same direction
    • Allow to Buy/Sell - on/off Buy/Sell trades
    • Allow Hedging - allow opening multi-directional trades on the same symbol
    • Minimum Free Margin % - if Free Margin% falls below the specified value, the EA will not place new pending orders and will cancel already placed ones
    • Max Floating Drawdown % (in Money) - if current floating drawdown exceeds the specified % (value) the EA will close open positions
    • Max Drawdown Action - allows specifying actions to be taken after the max. drawdown is reached (in money or %)
    Strategy
    • Symbols separated by comma - list of pairs to trade. Suffix needs to be included if your broker uses one!
    • PCh Period - period of the price channel (PCh)
    • PCh Offset - offset for the PCh levels
    • ATR Period - period of the daily ATR indicator
    • Position Time Stop - max position holding time, in M5 bars
    • Hour to Stop Trading on Friday - hour to stop trading on Friday. All open positions will be closed at this hour
    • New Year Holiday Filter - on/off Christmas/New Year filter
    • TakeProfit / StopLoss, %ATR - volatility-based take profit / stop loss in %ATR
    • Hide StopLoss - on/off SL hiding
    • News Filter Enabled - on/off News Filter
    • Minutes Before/After Event - allow trading before/after the high-impact event
    Others
    • Trade Comment - comment
    • UID (0...9) - unique EA instance number. Usually no need to change it
    • ShowPanel -  on/off Info-panel
    • Disable Automatic GMT Detection - set it to 'true' to disable automatic GMT detection. You can use the GMT Test/Manual' and 'DST Test/Manual' parameters to manually set the GMT offset in live trading.
    • GMT/DST Test/Manual - GMT offset in winter and DST

    Reviews 17
    Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
    2851
    Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2022.11.23 17:27 
     

    Valeriia is a great Author

    Kin Ming Li
    363
    Kin Ming Li 2022.09.27 10:02 
     

    Valeriia is profession, helpful, and have a lot of great EA product. In fact, her EA(s) help me to turn my account from loss back to Profit (you know, I loss a lot due to greedy, stupidity, some other funny EA author, you know that). Thanks Valeriia

    SlickNick
    137
    SlickNick 2022.09.13 15:33 
     

    I've been a member of Valery Trading since June of last year and I have over time come to own all of her EAs. All of them have proven their worth, backed by solid backtests and live trading with great performance. I can truly recommend it. Best support from the best developer on MQL5. Thanks Valeriia!

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    Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed
    2851
    Amgad Ahmed Ali Megahed 2022.11.23 17:27 
     

    Valeriia is a great Author

    Kin Ming Li
    363
    Kin Ming Li 2022.09.27 10:02 
     

    Valeriia is profession, helpful, and have a lot of great EA product. In fact, her EA(s) help me to turn my account from loss back to Profit (you know, I loss a lot due to greedy, stupidity, some other funny EA author, you know that). Thanks Valeriia

    SlickNick
    137
    SlickNick 2022.09.13 15:33 
     

    I've been a member of Valery Trading since June of last year and I have over time come to own all of her EAs. All of them have proven their worth, backed by solid backtests and live trading with great performance. I can truly recommend it. Best support from the best developer on MQL5. Thanks Valeriia!

    Yat Chiu William Hui
    293
    Yat Chiu William Hui 2022.04.21 09:57 
     

    I purchased this EA based on the real signal from Valeria, it is really a good EA and all the trade in my trading account exactly the same as the Valeria signal. Highly recommend this EA to anyone that need a safe and profitable EA.

    lance137
    336
    lance137 2022.04.05 15:24 
     

    Hi. Please add me to private group in telegram if you have one :)

    Valeriia Mishchenko
    29908
    Reply from developer Valeriia Mishchenko 2022.04.07 10:29
    Hi! Of course, answered you in private. Please, write it to me in questions or in private messages. I do not look at reviews every day, so I may miss requests that you leave here
    pdev
    616
    pdev 2022.04.05 02:49 
     

    The best EA I have come across so far. Few but very good quality trades.

    Piotr Drozdek
    1084
    Piotr Drozdek 2022.04.01 00:33 
     

    My experience with News Catcher Pro has been like a wild rollercoaster. At first, it seemed like a great way to make money with automated trading. But as time went on, it didn't live up to its promises. The bot relies completely on risky strategies like grid and martingale that often lead to big losses instead of profits. If you disable martingale, it's not profitable. Recent EA updates will not change negative performance. Customer support from Valery has long abandoned this product, to the point they didn't even copy pasted their usual marketing messages to NCP chat. If you buy this EA, you are on your own. Recently, Valery support got even worse. A new customer support team member started deleting negative comments and making it hard for people to speak up. It felt like they were trying to hide the problems instead of fixing them. Given all this, I can't recommend News Catcher Pro. It's just not worth the risk. If you're looking to trade smart, there are better options out there. Don't gamble with your money on something that's not reliable, don't give your hard earned cash to the team who only support you when they need your money to buy the product, but abandon you after.

    Rosemiro Hoffmann
    198
    Rosemiro Hoffmann 2022.03.31 14:45 
     

    Very good product ! I really trust the EAs that Valeriia develops. In addition to being a robust product, the service for questions and additional configurations is perfect. Congratulations Valerie!

    hoblermathias
    960
    hoblermathias 2022.03.29 18:11 
     

    It's the third product i purchased from Valeriia. As all Ea's bevor it is well developed and had great support. After 2 Weeks of live Trading i have the exact same results as her live signal and just profit trades.

    琮hui qq2117721312
    476
    琮hui qq2117721312 2022.03.21 14:24 
     

    刚购买了ea，之后更新评论。

    andyangwei
    148
    andyangwei 2022.03.21 11:14 
     

    Hi Valeriia, Can you add me to your telegram group? Thanks！

    George Maxwell Sturgeon
    339
    George Maxwell Sturgeon 2022.03.20 20:12 
     

    This my third EA purchase from Valeriia and as always as in the past she provides a very well designed and reliable EA. She provides professional support and always tries her best to assist anyone.

    Kaziel
    190
    Kaziel 2022.03.16 18:43 
     

    Valeriia is fantastic! I have been following her various Ea's results for a long time - by far the best value, and most stable results! Her mature approach to trading concepts is very refreshing. So far the Ea has done very well. I have great faith in her work. I would highly recommend any of her Ea's!

    FX4EVERANDEVER
    143
    FX4EVERANDEVER 2022.03.15 18:00 
     

    Valerria Mishchenko does really great EAs and her support is really unbeatable. That's why I bought this EA right after its release and I'm sure it will be a great EA again. Thank you Valerria for your great work.

    220072256
    4881
    220072256 2022.03.15 16:35 
     

    This Ea is a purchase based on the trust and professionalism that Valeriia has shown As soon as this EA came out I bought it immediately because the author's seriousness deserves it.

    Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh
    674
    Abdelmaseh Adel Azez Abdelmaseh 2022.03.15 04:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Portfolio Trade
    766
    Portfolio Trade 2022.03.14 03:59 
     

    I trust this seller and her professional support, so I bought it. And hope this also can make profit. I will update review 1 month later.

    Reply to review