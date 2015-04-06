Index Trade MT4

This ea performs a market entry that starts the algorithm at the time of day that the trader decides. We recommend it to be 1 min after the opening of the index. It also allows you to say close the operation at the close of the session or keep the cycle open. It only performs a daily cycle that starts at the scheduled time and remains alive until it exits for profit or session close.





This system is designed to be used in indexes, but it can be used in forex or commodity.







THE INDEX TRADE It is a trading system that uses a double algorithm to operate.

If the price goes against the trend, use a hedging algorithm without increasing lotage, this algorithm manages to recover the loss without the need to increase the margin beyond what is reasonable.

The system allows you to choose four market entry algorithms:



1) Enter in favor of the closing trend of the previous day, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a purchase algorithm, if it is less, it would enter by initiating a selling algorithm.



2) Entering against the closing trend of the previous day, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a selling algorithm, if it is lower, it would enter by initiating a purchase algorithm.



3) Enter in favor of the closing trend of the previous candle, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a buy algorithm, if it is lower, it would enter by initiating a selling algorithm.



4) Enter against the closing trend of the previous candle, that is, if the opening candle is greater than the previous one, it would enter by starting a sell algorithm, if it is lower, it would enter by initiating a buy algorithm.

