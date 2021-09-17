StoryS
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Story indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. The indicator is interactive and easily customizable. This is a universal indicator, the values of which are calculated based on complex mathematical calculations. The indicator generates arrows that characterize the current price dynamics. The product can be used as a trend indicator or oscillator.
Peculiarities
- Estimation of the current price movement;
- Calculation of the current trend;
- The algorithms are optimized for performing complex mathematical calculations with a minimum consumption of system resources;