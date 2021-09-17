StoryS

The Story indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. The indicator is interactive and easily customizable. This is a universal indicator, the values ​​of which are calculated based on complex mathematical calculations. The indicator generates arrows that characterize the current price dynamics. The product can be used as a trend indicator or oscillator.

Peculiarities
  • Estimation of the current price movement;
  • Calculation of the current trend;
  • The algorithms are optimized for performing complex mathematical calculations with a minimum consumption of system resources;
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Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The original BoomTroom trend indicator. With this indicator, you do not need to sit near the computer and wait for the inflection point to appear day and night. How important it is to determine the trend in the stock market or the Forex market! Still not sure how to determine the inflection point of a trend? Are you still worried about how to draw short-term and long-term trend lines? Run this smart utility. You will see pivot points of varying strength, as well as long-term and short-term tre
Trend Units
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Forex market can go through many different price paths to reach a point in the future. The future is dynamic. Therefore, planning a trade with a possible future scenario is an essential step for your success. For these purposes, we present to your attention Trend Units. A unique author's strategy that simultaneously determines the strength of trends and points of entry into the market, visualizing it using arrows on the chart. The indicator is optimally adapted for trading on time periods
Trend Basement
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Trend Basement indicator showing buy and sell areas. The indicator follows price movement around the opening price. It also displays information about the trend following the breakout of the low and high. The indicator has a very simple but effective chart: an orange dot is displayed above the open price, and a blue one below the open price. The indicator also includes a sound alert and a pop-up window that notifies you when the candle closes at these important levels. The indicator will allow y
TrendSys
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Trend Sys, an indicator designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine the direction of the trend. The best way to trade Trend Sys is to enter the market when Trend Sys peaks and goes the other way. This is a sign of a trend reversal. I hope you enjoy this indicator and leave your comments to make it even better. Good luck and happy trading.
Trend Moment
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Using the Trend Moment indicator, you can find not only overbought and oversold zones, but also be able to identify the strongest reversals of the current trend. This will take your trading to a whole new level. Forget about slipping in oscillators, be it Stochastic or RSI or any other oscillator. Trend Moment signals 100% do not redraw and do not require adjusting the parameters - the indicator will work equally well on any chart, even with default parameters.
Trend Sens
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Trend Sens is a universal indicator, the values of which are calculated based on different indicators. The iPump indicator is a versatile indicator that combines the advantages of three categories of indicators. You get 3 indicators in 1 product. Trend Sense itself appeared in the process of many years of work with financial assets. The indicator has become a consequence of those desires and requirements, for the analysis that I personally would like to use for trading.
Trend Lime
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
With the development of information technologies and a large number of participants, financial markets are less and less amenable to analysis by outdated indicators. Conventional technical analysis tools, such as the Moving Average or Stochastic, in their pure form are not able to determine the direction of the trend or its reversal. Can one indicator indicate the correct direction of the future price, without changing its parameters, in the history of 14 years? At the same time, not to lose ad
Trend Map
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Trend Map indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals. It contains only three lines, each of which is designed to unambiguously perceive the present moment. Line # 2 characterizes the global direction of the price movement. If we see that the other two lines are above
Trend LineA
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Trend LineA is a powerful trend indicator equipped with everything you need to trade and at the same time very easy to use. The indicator calculates the most probable zones of trend stop / reversal, zones of confident trend movements. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. The indicator gives quite accurate signals and it is customary to use it both in trend and flat markets. It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other instruments for more reliable signals
Trrend Arrow
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Original Trrend Arrow trend indicator showing buy and sell areas. With this indicator, you do not need to sit near the computer and wait for the inflection point to appear day and night. The indicator is very easy to use. When an up arrow appears, open a buy deal. When a down arrow appears, open a sell trade. The indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. It is advisable to use the indicator in combination with other instruments for more reliable signals and making a more balanced
Trend Op
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding the trading system that's right for them. Trend Op indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals.
Trend Hist
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Trend Hist indicator is designed to display on a chart and visually evaluate the trailing algorithm by inside bars. This indicator finds strong trend movements of a currency pair on a given number of bars, and also finds a correction to this trend. If the trend is strong enough, and the correction becomes equal to the one specified in the parameters, then the indicator signals this.
Trend Slow
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Trend Slow indicator uses the author's algorithm for analyzing price behavior and displays the result of complex work in the form of lines. For simplicity, the algorithm automatically changes the line color according to its direction. The indicator has a parameter to enable alerts when the color changes, thus helping the trader to identify new market trends. This system will help you find high-probability trades in the direction of strong trends.
Decisive
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Индикатор тренда Decisive , показывает моменты для входа в рынок стрелками. Это гибридный индикатор, так как основывается на сигналах нескольких двух достаточно известных продуктов - индикатор среднего истинного диапазона, который определяет диапазон минимальных и максимальных ценовых колебаний, а также цен закрытия. В результате - указывает текущую рыночную волатильность. Также индикатор семейства осцилляторов. Индикатор помогает рассчитать уровни перепроданности и перекупленности торгового ин
Effect
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Effect indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Ready-made trading system. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indicators for trading. Otherwise, thei
Going straight
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
American traders say: “Trend is your friend”, which means “Trend is your friend”. And indeed it is! By trading with the trend, you reduce your risks and gain an advantage, as you increase the mathematical expectation of completed trades and, therefore, earn more profit. Together with the Going straight indicator you will trade with the trend with ease! This is one of the most effective ways to deal with market trends. Trading strategies using the channel indicator belong to the classic methods
Schrodinger Channel
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Schrodinger Channel is a non-redrawing channel indicator based on moving averages, it takes into account not simple moving averages, but twice smoothed ones, which, on the one hand, makes it possible to more clearly determine the market movement, and on the other hand, makes the indicator less sensitive. Signals are not redrawn and can be used immediately after they appear. This means that there is no need to wait for a new confirming bar. The lower and upper bands are used as support / resista
Direction Arrows
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Direction Arrows indicator tracks the market trend while ignoring the sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading.
Incognito RSI
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Incognito RSI indicator is an advanced internal strength index. It transforms the signal so that the low-frequency components lag behind much more than the high-frequency components. In general, the data of the last bar has more weight than the previous data, like an exponential moving average. The indicator demonstrates not the relative strength of the compared trading instruments, but the internal strength of a single instrument, therefore it is the “Internal Strength Index”. This is an
Oscillator Trends
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Oscillator Trend indicators are most useful in identifying trend decay. Nobody canceled the divergence. Correct use of this signal will give you a certain head start in the market. When working in flat. The principle of operation of the oscillator is based on the measurement of fluctuations. The indicator tries to determine the maximum or minimum of the next swing - an exit from the overbought and oversold zones. Do not forget that these signals are most interesting at the borders of the fl
Purpose Trend
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Purpose Trend - analyzes the current trend gives an excellent understanding of which direction the market is aimed at, at what point it should be expected in the near future. Unfortunately, most of the popular indicators in practice give a huge number of false signals, since they all work without any consideration of global trends. That is why in today's conditions, when the market is far from stable price movement, it is almost impossible to build a strategy without using trend indicators. Ho
BitTerraCoin
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
BitTerraCoin is a unique trading system! It goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with one single setting. Works using sharp tick movements. Recommendations for working with a scalpel: It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. You can work on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. Details: The MaxSpread par
Make Use
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Make Use trend indicator copes with the main task of trading: to find an entry point to the market at the moment of trend initiation and an exit point at the moment of its completion. A stable movement of quotations in a certain direction is called a trend in trading. In this case, the movement itself can be downward, upward or sideways, when the market movement does not have a pronounced direction. The Make Use trend indicator is important for identifying trends in financial markets. Howev
Trend Thyrogen
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Trend Thyrogen is a trend trading strategy, filtering and all the necessary features built into one tool! Intelligent indicator algorithm with generates input signals and output levels. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's screen. The system itself shows in the form of arrows when to buy and wh
Channel Token
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Channel Token indicator automatically builds a trend movement tracking channel. The price is in its trend movement in a certain range, and not a chaotic spread of the price, it is not clear in which direction. And if the price deviates within a certain range, it means that the boundaries of these ranges are support and resistance lines and form the Channel Token channel. Channel Token - an indicator in which the indicator period is automatically calculated based on the number of bars of t
Gibraltar
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
The bot uses 4 MACD indicators and two MAs in its work, thus a zone is formed for trading on the breakdown of the Bands channel and, accordingly, with a minimum stop level and only one deal. The bot also takes into account parameters such as slippage, spread and volatility. Entry is made only when there is sufficient volatility. Thus, the bot works using sharp tick movements. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs with a low spread. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater
Trend Long
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The Trend Long indicator accompanies long trends. It can be used only to determine the global trend, but not as an entry point. Any reliable entry indicator can be used for the entry point. Or the standard RSI, based on overbought / oversold levels. The indicator can be used without restrictions on instruments or timeframes. Experiment with the parameters! The parameters are not linear! When you specify a period, you only specify a period to determine the price range for a certain interval. Th
Channel Reliable
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
This is no ordinary channel. Everyone should analyze it and find a way to use it in their trading strategies. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Channel Reliable indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the boundaries of the channel set for it. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, and changes in the parameter of the number
Pattern Trend
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
The principle of operation of the Patern Trend indicator is to work on a channel breakout. The parameters and width of the channel are selected in such a way that the closing in the red is sufficiently balanced, which is shown on the chart by the inscriptions near the arrows. You can see that the arrow signal does not appear every time the channel is broken. Because the indicator has a volatility filter that has a big impact on the entry. In total on the chart (EURUSD / H1) you can see that th
Signal Switched
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicators
Signal Switched is a channel indicator designed to work with support and resistance levels and help traders find opportunities to enter the market. It is also protected by arrows that help to enter the market correctly. Channel indicators are among the most popular technical analysis tools on Forex and Signal Switched is a promising market analysis tool. Signal Switched can be used as a base for building a strategy or as an addition to an existing one. Signal Switched is a limited range (corr
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