Requirements

Hedging account!

EA work with any brokerage conditions

EA should run on a VPS continuously



Information



Working symbol EUR, USD, GBP, GOLD, STEP INDEX, V10 (1s) any pair



STANDARD ACCOUNT

Working Timeframe: H1

Min deposit: $500 (1 Pair)

Min leverage 1:500

CENT ACCOUNT



Working Timeframe: M15/M30

Min deposit: $500 CENT (4 Pair)

Min leverage 1:500

Setfile for currency Here



Setting for DARK MAGIC MT5



MM = TRUE (Automatic lot calculation according to your risk)

MM = FALSE (No Automatic lot calculation)

Risk = Risk % will work if your Auto Lot is True

Lot Size= If MM is False then your manual lot will work

Multiplier = Multiplier lot size

Target $ Profit = it will calculate auto profit in buy/sell trade and will close trade when it reach to set profit.

Open On New Candle :- If you set TRUE , then it will open new trade on every new candle. for this function small TF can be dangerous (Recommended D1)

Start hr :- set time to start EA

End hr :- set time to END EA





DISCLAIMER:-Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.