Dark Magic MT5

3.6
Requirements

    Hedging account!
    EA work with any brokerage conditions
    EA should run on a VPS continuously


    Information

    Working symbol EUR, USD, GBP, GOLD, STEP INDEX, V10 (1s) any pair


    STANDARD ACCOUNT
    Working Timeframe: H1
    Min deposit: $500 (1 Pair)
    Min leverage 1:500 

    CENT ACCOUNT

    Working Timeframe: M15/M30
    Min deposit: $500 CENT (4 Pair)
    Min leverage 1:500 

    Setfile for currency Here

      Setting for DARK MAGIC MT5
         

      MM = TRUE (Automatic lot calculation according to your risk)

      MM = FALSE (No Automatic lot calculation) 

      Risk = Risk % will work if your Auto Lot is True 

      Lot Size= If MM is False then your manual lot will work       

      Multiplier  = Multiplier lot size 

      Target $ Profit = it will calculate auto profit in buy/sell trade and will close trade when it reach to set profit.

      Open On New Candle :- If you set TRUE , then it will open new trade on every new candle. for this function small TF can be dangerous (Recommended D1)

      Start hr :- set time to start EA  

      End hr :- set time to END EA


       

       

      DISCLAIMER:-
                           Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.
      Reviews 9
      Arturo Rivera
      143
      Arturo Rivera 2022.04.21 02:56 
       

      100% Recommend this bot and attention of Reni ...thanks Reni..

      qingfu666
      191
      qingfu666 2022.02.01 19:09 
       

      非常好的EA，太棒了，必须好评

      MarketWatch27378757
      152
      MarketWatch27378757 2022.01.07 11:54 
       

      Legit, well done!

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      Dot Exe
      39
      Dot Exe 2024.10.21 10:46 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Kaumba Kalaluka Mwanamwambwa
      209
      Kaumba Kalaluka Mwanamwambwa 2023.04.19 08:34 
       

      daily limit option does not work. EA keep working even after making certain amount for the day. not sure if its because im using a VPS.

      UPDATE 7/3/2023: daily profit feature added. EA now stops trading after hitting daily target profit. so far so good. really appreciating its easy usability & functionality. keep up the good work RENI!!

      UPDATE 19/02/2025: EA suddenly stopped working after 1.7 update. trades not opening on new candle stick. "trade new candle" option not working. please fix this

      Arturo Rivera
      143
      Arturo Rivera 2022.04.21 02:56 
       

      100% Recommend this bot and attention of Reni ...thanks Reni..

      jaimeudes2
      20
      jaimeudes2 2022.03.18 04:22 
       

      Anyone with a good set for V10 (1s) ?

      qingfu666
      191
      qingfu666 2022.02.01 19:09 
       

      非常好的EA，太棒了，必须好评

      MarketWatch27378757
      152
      MarketWatch27378757 2022.01.07 11:54 
       

      Legit, well done!

      James Ryan Abad Hernandez
      139
      James Ryan Abad Hernandez 2021.12.13 01:47 
       

      I have been using the ea in Deriv v75s and it is working very well. It always ends up in profit.. great work again Ren!! Hope to see more products from you!!

      Abid Chaudhary
      45
      Abid Chaudhary 2021.11.17 18:04 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Susetya Seto
      33
      Susetya Seto 2021.10.02 17:48 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      Reni
      5406
      Reply from developer Reni 2021.10.03 20:14
      Thank you sir
      Reply to review