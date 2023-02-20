Magic BC Trader MT5

MAGIC BC TRADER





10 copy 49$

Next Price 99

Last Price 500$





Magic BC Trader can be work with any pair and broker



BEST BROKER

EXNESS (Pro Account)



BEST PAIRS

BOOM 500 - BOOM 1000 - CRASH 500 - CRASH 1000

EURUSD - AUDUSD - GBPUSD - NZDUSD











OPBUY : TRUE/FALSE ) if true then EA will open BUY trades



OPSELL : TRUE/FALSE ) if true then EA will open SELL trades

LOTS : set your starting lot size





INDICATOR SETTING :-

can be control from setting or you can let it default if you dont know about MA Indicator















DISCLAIMER:-Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.



