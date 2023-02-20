Magic BC Trader MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 December 2024
- Activations: 10
MAGIC BC TRADER
10 copy 49$
Next Price 99
Last Price 500$
Magic BC Trader can be work with any pair and broker
BEST BROKER
EXNESS (Pro Account)
BEST PAIRS
BOOM 500 - BOOM 1000 - CRASH 500 - CRASH 1000
EURUSD - AUDUSD - GBPUSD - NZDUSD
OPBUY : TRUE/FALSE ) if true then EA will open BUY trades
OPSELL : TRUE/FALSE ) if true then EA will open SELL trades
LOTS : set your starting lot size
INDICATOR SETTING :-
can be control from setting or you can let it default if you dont know about MA Indicator
DISCLAIMER:-
Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.
has never made any profit since inception. worst EA on the market. and poor user support