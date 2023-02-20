Magic BC Trader MT5

1

MAGIC BC TRADER


10 copy 49$

Next Price 99

Last Price 500$


Magic BC Trader can be work with any pair and broker

BEST BROKER

EXNESS (Pro Account)

BEST PAIRS

BOOM 500 - BOOM 1000 - CRASH 500 - CRASH 1000

EURUSD - AUDUSD - GBPUSD - NZDUSD




OPBUY : TRUE/FALSE ) if true then EA will open BUY trades

OPSELL : TRUE/FALSE ) if true then EA will open SELL trades

LOTS    : set your starting lot size



INDICATOR SETTING :-

can be control from setting or you can let it default if you dont know about MA Indicator




DISCLAIMER:-
                     Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.


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Kaumba Kalaluka Mwanamwambwa
209
Kaumba Kalaluka Mwanamwambwa 2024.12.17 06:06 
 

has never made any profit since inception. worst EA on the market. and poor user support

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