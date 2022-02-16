Magic Hedge EA

Tested Pairs

-EURUSD, -GBPUSD

-STEP INDEX (M1)







How Magic Hedge works







control the support/resistance indicator. It's best to leave them in default

EnableFilter_SR

StopSell_SR

Martingale:

So when the market goes against the trade by MartingaleInitiateThresh points, the martingale is initiated.

Every MartingaleDistance against the trade will cause a martingale position to be posted, and if the martingale group enters a profit of MartingaleProfit points, the group is closed.

Also MaxMartingaleSeriesLength sets the maximum allowable number of martingal positions.

Hedge:

The hedge is used only during martingale. So basically, if the martingale goes into a drawdown by HedgeInitiateThresh points, a hedge position of HedgeLotsPercent is opened, where HedgeLotsPercent is a percentage of the total lotsize of th martingale group.

The hedge is closed upon gaining HedgeForwardProfit points of profit. Now after this point, if the martingale group goes into an additional HedgeDistance points drawdown, another hedge is opened.

DISCLAIMER:-Please note that foreign exchange and other leveraged trading involve a significant risk of loss. This may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose all of your invested capital. You should NEVER invest money you cannot afford to lose. Before trading, please understand the risks involve.