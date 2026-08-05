EA Magic Sand MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 4.30
- Updated: 5 August 2026
- Activations: 10
MagicSand EA MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, automation, and advanced risk management. Built natively for MetaTrader 5, it supports both Hedging and Netting account types while providing a comprehensive suite of configurable safety features.
The EA is designed with performance, reliability, and account protection in mind, making it suitable for personal traders, VPS deployments, and professional trading environments.
Setfiles for Magic Sand MT4 click here
Key Features
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Native MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor
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Supports Hedging and Netting accounts
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Automatic trade management
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Advanced position management
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Intelligent order execution
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Multiple configurable trading sessions
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Multi-layer risk management
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Automatic spread protection
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Volatility protection
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Daily profit and loss controls
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Global equity protection
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Floating drawdown protection
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Emergency basket protection
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Configurable trailing stop
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Break-even management
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Profit locking
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Smart position scaling
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Automatic recovery controls
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Market condition filters
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Trend confirmation filters
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News protection system
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Session filters
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Time filters
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Day-of-week filters
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Maximum daily trade limits
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VPS friendly
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Optimized for low CPU usage
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Detailed information panel
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Fully customizable parameters
Risk Management
MagicSand EA includes multiple independent protection systems designed to help reduce trading risk:
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Global equity stop
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Daily loss limit
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Daily profit target
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Floating drawdown monitoring
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Basket protection
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Maximum spread filter
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Volatility filter
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Trading session control
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Trend confirmation
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Recovery cooldown
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Automatic risk reduction
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Position size limitations
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Maximum order protection
Every protection module can be individually enabled or disabled to suit different trading preferences.
Easy Configuration
All important parameters are fully customizable:
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Trading hours
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Risk settings
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Position sizing
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Maximum orders
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Trailing Stop
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Break-even
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Session filters
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Market filters
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Safety protections
Compatible Markets
Suitable for:
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Gold (XAUUSD)
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Major Forex pairs
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Minor Forex pairs
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Brokers supporting MetaTrader 5
(Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.)
Recommended
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VPS hosting for uninterrupted operation
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Low spread ECN brokers
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Stable internet connection
Important
This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Trading leveraged financial instruments carries significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.