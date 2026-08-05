EA Magic Sand MT5

MagicSand EA MT5 – Advanced Multi-Layer Risk Management for Gold & Forex

MagicSand EA MT5 is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, automation, and advanced risk management. Built natively for MetaTrader 5, it supports both Hedging and Netting account types while providing a comprehensive suite of configurable safety features.

The EA is designed with performance, reliability, and account protection in mind, making it suitable for personal traders, VPS deployments, and professional trading environments.



Setfiles for Magic Sand MT4 click here

Key Features

Native MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Supports Hedging and Netting accounts

Automatic trade management

Advanced position management

Intelligent order execution

Multiple configurable trading sessions

Multi-layer risk management

Automatic spread protection

Volatility protection

Daily profit and loss controls

Global equity protection

Floating drawdown protection

Emergency basket protection

Configurable trailing stop

Break-even management

Profit locking

Smart position scaling

Automatic recovery controls

Market condition filters

Trend confirmation filters

News protection system

Session filters

Time filters

Day-of-week filters

Maximum daily trade limits

VPS friendly

Optimized for low CPU usage

Detailed information panel

Fully customizable parameters

Risk Management

MagicSand EA includes multiple independent protection systems designed to help reduce trading risk:

Global equity stop

Daily loss limit

Daily profit target

Floating drawdown monitoring

Basket protection

Maximum spread filter

Volatility filter

Trading session control

Trend confirmation

Recovery cooldown

Automatic risk reduction

Position size limitations

Maximum order protection

Every protection module can be individually enabled or disabled to suit different trading preferences.

Easy Configuration

All important parameters are fully customizable:

Trading hours

Risk settings

Position sizing

Maximum orders

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Break-even

Session filters

Market filters

Safety protections

Compatible Markets

Suitable for:

Gold (XAUUSD)

Major Forex pairs

Minor Forex pairs

Brokers supporting MetaTrader 5

(Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.)

Recommended

VPS hosting for uninterrupted operation

Low spread ECN brokers

Stable internet connection

Important

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits. Trading leveraged financial instruments carries significant risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results.