GENESIS SYNDICATE PRIME — The 3-in-1 Institutional Algo



"Trade like the Banks. Don't become their Liquidity."



> Engineered to simulate institutional trading footprints using Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC).



Are you tired of retail strategies that get hunted by institutional players? Genesis Syndicate Prime- is a revolutionary 3-in-1 algorithm designed to track, identify, and trade alongside the "Smart Money." It features three independent, powerful trading engines built into a single, highly-defensive core.



The 3-in-1 Institutional Engines



You have full control to toggle any of these 3 engines ON or OFF directly from the EA parameters:



1. Syndicate SMC Engine (Smart Money Concepts)

- Logic:- Identifies "Order Blocks" left behind by institutional players.

- Action:- Waits for price to return to the origin of massive engulfing candles, entering precisely where banks have placed their massive limit orders.



2. Macro Trend Engine (Long-Term Swing)

- Logic:- Tracks the overarching Macro structure using Daily (D1) and H4 Exponential Moving Averages, coupled with momentum oscillators.

- Action:- Rides the big institutional waves for maximum point capture.



3. Price Action Scalp Engine (Short-Term Liquidity)

- Logic:- Detects short-term liquidity sweeps on the M15 timeframe.

- Action:- Executes lightning-fast trades when retail traders' stop-losses are triggered, profiting from the immediate reversal.



---



Syndicate Defenses (Prop Firm Ready)



A strategy is only as good as its defense. Genesis Syndicate Prime is armed with TumWebTH's most advanced risk management suite:



- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Hides your SL/TP from the broker. Brokers cannot see where your stops are placed, completely neutralizing stop-hunting algorithms.

- Max Spread Filter:- Never enter a trade during news spikes when spreads widen artificially.

- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Safe, responsible risk exposure per trade.



---



How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.

- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.

- Broker:- Low spread ECN is mandatory for the Scalp Engine.



2. Parameter Settings



=== The 3-in-1 Engines ===

- Enable SMC:- true/false

- Enable Macro:- true/false

- Enable Scalp:- true/false

- (Mix and match based on your trading style!)



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).

- Stop Loss / Take Profit Pts:- Define your base target distance.

- Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).

- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).

- Max Spread:- 40 (Adjust based on your broker's normal spread).