Genesis Syndicate Prime
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 10
GENESIS SYNDICATE PRIME — The 3-in-1 Institutional Algo
"Trade like the Banks. Don't become their Liquidity."
> Engineered to simulate institutional trading footprints using Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC).
Are you tired of retail strategies that get hunted by institutional players? Genesis Syndicate Prime- is a revolutionary 3-in-1 algorithm designed to track, identify, and trade alongside the "Smart Money." It features three independent, powerful trading engines built into a single, highly-defensive core.
The 3-in-1 Institutional Engines
You have full control to toggle any of these 3 engines ON or OFF directly from the EA parameters:
1. Syndicate SMC Engine (Smart Money Concepts)
- Logic:- Identifies "Order Blocks" left behind by institutional players.
- Action:- Waits for price to return to the origin of massive engulfing candles, entering precisely where banks have placed their massive limit orders.
2. Macro Trend Engine (Long-Term Swing)
- Logic:- Tracks the overarching Macro structure using Daily (D1) and H4 Exponential Moving Averages, coupled with momentum oscillators.
- Action:- Rides the big institutional waves for maximum point capture.
3. Price Action Scalp Engine (Short-Term Liquidity)
- Logic:- Detects short-term liquidity sweeps on the M15 timeframe.
- Action:- Executes lightning-fast trades when retail traders' stop-losses are triggered, profiting from the immediate reversal.
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Syndicate Defenses (Prop Firm Ready)
A strategy is only as good as its defense. Genesis Syndicate Prime is armed with TumWebTH's most advanced risk management suite:
- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Hides your SL/TP from the broker. Brokers cannot see where your stops are placed, completely neutralizing stop-hunting algorithms.
- Max Spread Filter:- Never enter a trade during news spikes when spreads widen artificially.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Safe, responsible risk exposure per trade.
---
How to Setup (User Manual)
1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.
- Broker:- Low spread ECN is mandatory for the Scalp Engine.
2. Parameter Settings
=== The 3-in-1 Engines ===
- Enable SMC:- true/false
- Enable Macro:- true/false
- Enable Scalp:- true/false
- (Mix and match based on your trading style!)
=== Risk Management ===
- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
- Stop Loss / Take Profit Pts:- Define your base target distance.
- Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).
- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).
- Max Spread:- 40 (Adjust based on your broker's normal spread).
"Trade like the Banks. Don't become their Liquidity."
> Engineered to simulate institutional trading footprints using Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC).
Are you tired of retail strategies that get hunted by institutional players? Genesis Syndicate Prime- is a revolutionary 3-in-1 algorithm designed to track, identify, and trade alongside the "Smart Money." It features three independent, powerful trading engines built into a single, highly-defensive core.
The 3-in-1 Institutional Engines
You have full control to toggle any of these 3 engines ON or OFF directly from the EA parameters:
1. Syndicate SMC Engine (Smart Money Concepts)
- Logic:- Identifies "Order Blocks" left behind by institutional players.
- Action:- Waits for price to return to the origin of massive engulfing candles, entering precisely where banks have placed their massive limit orders.
2. Macro Trend Engine (Long-Term Swing)
- Logic:- Tracks the overarching Macro structure using Daily (D1) and H4 Exponential Moving Averages, coupled with momentum oscillators.
- Action:- Rides the big institutional waves for maximum point capture.
3. Price Action Scalp Engine (Short-Term Liquidity)
- Logic:- Detects short-term liquidity sweeps on the M15 timeframe.
- Action:- Executes lightning-fast trades when retail traders' stop-losses are triggered, profiting from the immediate reversal.
---
Syndicate Defenses (Prop Firm Ready)
A strategy is only as good as its defense. Genesis Syndicate Prime is armed with TumWebTH's most advanced risk management suite:
- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Hides your SL/TP from the broker. Brokers cannot see where your stops are placed, completely neutralizing stop-hunting algorithms.
- Max Spread Filter:- Never enter a trade during news spikes when spreads widen artificially.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Safe, responsible risk exposure per trade.
---
How to Setup (User Manual)
1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.
- Broker:- Low spread ECN is mandatory for the Scalp Engine.
2. Parameter Settings
=== The 3-in-1 Engines ===
- Enable SMC:- true/false
- Enable Macro:- true/false
- Enable Scalp:- true/false
- (Mix and match based on your trading style!)
=== Risk Management ===
- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
- Stop Loss / Take Profit Pts:- Define your base target distance.
- Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).
- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).
- Max Spread:- 40 (Adjust based on your broker's normal spread).