Genesis Syndicate Prime

 GENESIS SYNDICATE PRIME — The 3-in-1 Institutional Algo

"Trade like the Banks. Don't become their Liquidity."

> Engineered to simulate institutional trading footprints using Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

Are you tired of retail strategies that get hunted by institutional players? Genesis Syndicate Prime- is a revolutionary 3-in-1 algorithm designed to track, identify, and trade alongside the "Smart Money." It features three independent, powerful trading engines built into a single, highly-defensive core.

 The 3-in-1 Institutional Engines

You have full control to toggle any of these 3 engines ON or OFF directly from the EA parameters:

 1. Syndicate SMC Engine (Smart Money Concepts)
- Logic:- Identifies "Order Blocks" left behind by institutional players.
- Action:- Waits for price to return to the origin of massive engulfing candles, entering precisely where banks have placed their massive limit orders.

 2. Macro Trend Engine (Long-Term Swing)
- Logic:- Tracks the overarching Macro structure using Daily (D1) and H4 Exponential Moving Averages, coupled with momentum oscillators.
- Action:- Rides the big institutional waves for maximum point capture.

 3. Price Action Scalp Engine (Short-Term Liquidity)
- Logic:- Detects short-term liquidity sweeps on the M15 timeframe.
- Action:- Executes lightning-fast trades when retail traders' stop-losses are triggered, profiting from the immediate reversal.

---

 Syndicate Defenses (Prop Firm Ready)

A strategy is only as good as its defense. Genesis Syndicate Prime is armed with TumWebTH's most advanced risk management suite:

- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Hides your SL/TP from the broker. Brokers cannot see where your stops are placed, completely neutralizing stop-hunting algorithms.
- Max Spread Filter:- Never enter a trade during news spikes when spreads widen artificially.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Safe, responsible risk exposure per trade.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the M15- chart.
- Broker:- Low spread ECN is mandatory for the Scalp Engine.

 2. Parameter Settings

 === The 3-in-1 Engines ===
-  Enable SMC:- true/false
-  Enable Macro:- true/false
-  Enable Scalp:- true/false
-  (Mix and match based on your trading style!)

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
-  Stop Loss / Take Profit Pts:- Define your base target distance.
-  Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).
-  Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).
-  Max Spread:- 40 (Adjust based on your broker's normal spread).
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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