USD Scalper MT5

BUY THIS PRODUCT AND GET 1 EA FOR FREE!


USD Scalper MT5 is a Neural EA for USD Pairs. This product is made for GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. There might be new PAIRS added in the Future.


CURRENT PAIRS:

GBPUSD

EURUSD

AUDUSD

NZDUSD - WILL BE ADDED IN THE NEXT VERSION


INPUTS:

RISK PERCENT OF RISK BASED ON STOP LOSS (if 1 is selected, Maximum risk per trade is 1%)


LIMITED ONLY!!! ORIGINAL PRICE: $999


RISK WARNING

  • Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved.
  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). 
  • The back-tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker



Video USD Scalper MT5
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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The Expert Advisors' strategy came from a Facebook Group EA Nation. The group has over 40k members. It opens a hedge trade for every new candle and opens grid when the position is on the losing side of the trade.  Average Grid = N                     = the sum of 6 bars before the current bar/ N Timeframe = it opens a new hedge trade when a new bar appears Auto Lot = 1 Lot means in $10,000 Lot Size will be 0.01 NO MORE HEDGE = When one side reaches to N trades, it won't open a hedge trade un
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Wattana Ruengmucha
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Wattana Ruengmucha 2023.04.03 10:27 
 

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