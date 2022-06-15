USD Scalper MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
BUY THIS PRODUCT AND GET 1 EA FOR FREE!
USD Scalper MT5 is a Neural EA for USD Pairs. This product is made for GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD. There might be new PAIRS added in the Future.
CURRENT PAIRS:
GBPUSD
EURUSD
AUDUSD
NZDUSD - WILL BE ADDED IN THE NEXT VERSION
INPUTS:
RISK PERCENT OF RISK BASED ON STOP LOSS (if 1 is selected, Maximum risk per trade is 1%)
LIMITED ONLY!!! ORIGINAL PRICE: $999
RISK WARNING
- Before you buy please be aware of the risks involved.
- Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses).
- The back-tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading.
- This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker
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