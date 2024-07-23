SolarTrade Suite Pluto Market Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Adam Gerasimov
    Adam Gerasimov

    Adam Gerasimov

    • Student at  'Applied Mathematics and Informatics'
    • Russia
    • 424
    I am studying for higher education in the specialty "Applied Mathematics and Computer Science"
  • Version: 1.5
  • Updated: 23 February 2025
  • Activations: 5
Financial Indicator SolarTrade Suite: Pluto Market Indicator - Your Reliable Guide in the World of Financial Markets!

It is a volatility oscillator that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its value and also has a nice looking design.

It is very simple to understand the readings of this indicator: green color - low volatility and the best time to open a trade deal, orange color - high volatility and time to think about closing a trading position.
The brighter the color, the stronger the signal.
For your convenience, it is possible to invert the signal by clicking on the window of this indicator.

Check out our other SolarTrade Suite products at the bottom of the description.

Do you want to confidently navigate the world of investments and financial markets? SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Pluto Market Indicator is an innovative software designed to help you make informed investment decisions and increase your profits.

Advantages of the SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Pluto Market Indicator:

- Accurate Forecasts: Our indicator uses advanced algorithms and analytical methods to accurately predict market movements.
Get signals about the best moments to buy and sell assets.
- User-friendly Interface: An intuitive interface will allow you to easily master the program and start enjoying its benefits immediately after installation.
From the settings you can change the color, thickness and style of lines, and all other settings are made automatically.
- Expert Support: Our team of professionals is always ready to help you with any questions and provide advice on using the program.

Why choose SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Pluto Market Indicator?

- Reliability and Accuracy: The program has proven itself to be a reliable and accurate tool for analyzing financial markets.
- Growth of your Capital: With the SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Pluto Market Indicator, you will be able to make more accurate decisions, which will lead to an increase in your profits.

Try SolarTrade Suite Financial Indicator: Pluto Market Indicator now and feel confident in your investment decisions!

SolarTrade Suite software series:


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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Igor Gerasimov
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Igor Gerasimov 2024.07.29 23:59 
 

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