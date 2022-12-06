Mini One for All Trend Scanner is a trend following multi-symbol indicator that can be used with any input: forex, stocks, commodities,... The panel shows three indicators and six symbols with the trend for every pair (symbol/indicator): up, down or no trend. The indicators are:

You can change quickly the chart by clicking any one of the symbol button in the panel. This feature allows you to check a trend or an alert

The panel is small and does not hide the chart.





If you want this scanner with alerts, input signals, please visit https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/89521/

Trends are referred to the timeframe of the chart (maybe in next versions it will be multitimeframe)