Mini One for All Trend Scanner
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Mini One for All Trend Scanner is a trend following multi-symbol indicator that can be used with any input: forex, stocks, commodities,... The panel shows three indicators and six symbols with the trend for every pair (symbol/indicator): up, down or no trend. The indicators are:
- Average Directional Movement Index (ADX)
- Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
- Relative Strength Index (RSI)
You can change quickly the chart by clicking any one of the symbol button in the panel. This feature allows you to check a trend or an alert
If you want this scanner with alerts, input signals, please visit https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/89521/
Trends are referred to the timeframe of the chart (maybe in next versions it will be multitimeframe)
Recommendations:
- If you have a setting of thousands of max bars in chart, the indicator could too slow
- Adjust indicators parameteres accord timeframe
Inputs:
- InpBackTrendUp: Background indicator color when trend up
- InpBackTrendDown: Background indicator color when trend down
- InpBackNoTrend: Background indicator color when NO trend
- InpSymbol1: Symbol 1
- InpSymbol2: Symbol 2
- InpSymbol3: Symbol 3
- InpSymbol4: Symbol 4
- InpSymbol5: Symbol 5
- InpSymbol6: Symbol 6
- InpAdxPeriod: ADX Period
- InpAdxLimitTrend: ADX Value for set an up/down trend
- InpAdxLabel: Panel Label for ADX
- InpFastEMA: Fast EMA period
- InpSlowEMA: Slow EMA period
- InpSignalSMA: Signal SMA period
- InpMACDAppliedPrice: MACD Applied price
- InpMacdLabel: Panel Label for MACD
- InpUpRSI: Up limit of RSI
- InpLowRSI: Low limit of RSI
- InpRSIPeriod: RSI Period
- InpRSIAppliedPrice: RSI Applied price
- InpRsiLabel: Panel Label for RSI