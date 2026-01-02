Turn volatility into opportunity — Catch trends early and trade smarter

Smart Super Trend Indicator (Free)

The Supertrend Indicator is one of the most trusted tools in technical analysis, designed to help traders quickly identify the prevailing market trend and spot potential entry and exit points with precision. Built on price action and volatility, this trend-following indicator adapts dynamically to market conditions, making it a powerful companion for both beginners and experienced traders.

🔑 Key Features

Clear Trend Visualization : Two lines plotted directly on the chart — Green line = bullish trend Red line = bearish trend

: Two lines plotted directly on the chart — Instant Signals : Color changes highlight potential reversals, helping you catch new trends early.

: Color changes highlight potential reversals, helping you catch new trends early. Stop-Loss Guidance : Use the Supertrend line as a dynamic stop-loss reference to protect your trades.

: Use the Supertrend line as a dynamic stop-loss reference to protect your trades. Multi-Timeframe Support : Works seamlessly across all MT5 timeframes.

: Works seamlessly across all MT5 timeframes. Customizable Parameters : ATR Period (default: 10) – controls sensitivity to volatility Factor/Multiplier (default: 3.0) – adjusts the distance of the trend line from price

:

📈 How to Use

Identify the Trend: Green line → Uptrend

Red line → Downtrend Entry Signals: Red → Green = potential buy opportunity

Green → Red = potential sell opportunity Exit Signals: Long positions exit when the line turns red

Short positions exit when the line turns green Stop-Loss Placement: For longs: place stop-loss below the Supertrend line

For shorts: place stop-loss above the Supertrend line

⚠️ Important Note

Like any indicator, Smart Super Trend may produce false signals in sideways or choppy markets. For best results, combine it with other tools such as moving averages, RSI, or support/resistance analysis. Always test on a demo account before applying to live trading.





✨ Download now for free and experience the clarity of trend trading with Smart Super Trend. If you find it useful, don’t forget to leave a positive review — your feedback helps improve and inspire future developments!