Delete Indicators
- Utilities
- Anton Polkovnikov
- Version: 1.0
The script removes all of the indicators on the chart with one movement of the hand.
There are situations when there are too many indicators on the chart. And it is required to delete all of them without closing the tab. Unfortunately, the settings window doesn't allow us to select all indicators at once and we have to delete one by one. This script will solve this problem.
Simply drag the script from Navigator window onto the chart.