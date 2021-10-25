MultiVWAP

A radical reworking of the well-known VWAP, which is in fact a completely new unique tool. It gives you the opportunity to put 5 types of different VWAPs on the chart:

Volume - standard VWAP calculated based on volume

No volume - no volume in calculations, which allows using the indicator on the charts, for which the broker does not supply volumetric data

Volatility - new development, the calculation is based on unsteady volatility

Buyer - VWAP calculation is based on current market buyers

Seller - VWAP calculation is based on current market sellers

Practice shows that often corrective price movements do not reach the standard VWAP, or break it and then come back. To solve this problem MultiVWAP was created. Its use significantly increases the probability of "catching" the correction. VWAP Buyer is used for the upward movement, VWAP Seller on the contrary. Now you can observe the development of market forces and their breakeven points in real life.

Warning. The Bar's Quantity parameter is important for displaying the Volatilty/Seller/Buyer options. They will be displayed on the specified in this parameter number of candles, calculated from the right end of the chart to the left. If the start is selected to the left of this value, the curves will be displayed as a straight line. The Curve's ID parameter is the individual ID of the indicator. If two indicators with the same ID are added to the chart, they will come from the same starting point.