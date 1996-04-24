TrendMeasurer indicator
- Indicators
-
Anton PolkovnikovMOEX intraday trader.
Developing scripts for MT5.
I'm on Telegram: @stockgambler
My Telegram group: https://t.me/stockgamblers
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
TrendMeasurer indicator / TMi
The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start.
How the indicator works
The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of "fuel" can be set by a user himself/herself so the curve should fit the first price pullback. Then we expect the end of the curve or its breakdown by the price. The indicator is intended to show a user potential exit points from the deal.
IMPORTANT!
This product is a powerful modification of its predecessor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/62273
This indicator has an automatic selection of the "critical parameter". The system itself determines the necessary amount of fuel, analyzing the existing within the market movement rollbacks.
Settings
- Indicator number: If there are two or more indicators on the chart, each must have an individual number, otherwise indicators with the same numbers will start from the same point
- Volume: use volume or analog obtained by converting price data to calculate Critical parameter. Without volume can be used on Forex and Crypto
- Sensitivity: sets the sensitivity of the system to the rollback size. Working values from 1 to 1.5
- Stop Extremums: breakdown of a curve by a candlestick extremum/close of a candlestick
- Parameter balance: displaying the balance of the Critical parameter or the used amount
- No fixing period: the period window in which the system analyzes the "critical parameter". Allows you to extend the scope of the curve when the movement continues after the end of the curve