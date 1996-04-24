TrendMeasurer indicator / TMi

The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start.

How the indicator works

The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of "fuel" can be set by a user himself/herself so the curve should fit the first price pullback. Then we expect the end of the curve or its breakdown by the price. The indicator is intended to show a user potential exit points from the deal.

IMPORTANT!

This product is a powerful modification of its predecessor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/62273

This indicator has an automatic selection of the "critical parameter". The system itself determines the necessary amount of fuel, analyzing the existing within the market movement rollbacks.

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