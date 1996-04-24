TrendMeasurer indicator

TrendMeasurer indicator / TMi

The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start.

How the indicator works

The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of "fuel" can be set by a user himself/herself so the curve should fit the first price pullback. Then we expect the end of the curve or its breakdown by the price. The indicator is intended to show a user potential exit points from the deal.

IMPORTANT!

This product is a powerful modification of its predecessor: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/62273

This indicator has an automatic selection of the "critical parameter". The system itself determines the necessary amount of fuel, analyzing the existing within the market movement rollbacks.

Settings

  • Indicator number: If there are two or more indicators on the chart, each must have an individual number, otherwise indicators with the same numbers will start from the same point
  • Volume: use volume or analog obtained by converting price data to calculate Critical parameter. Without volume can be used on Forex and Crypto
  • Sensitivity: sets the sensitivity of the system to the rollback size. Working values from 1 to 1.5
  • Stop Extremums: breakdown of a curve by a candlestick extremum/close of a candlestick
  • Parameter balance: displaying the balance of the Critical parameter or the used amount
  • No fixing period: the period window in which the system analyzes the "critical parameter". Allows you to extend the scope of the curve when the movement continues after the end of the curve

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
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The script removes all of the indicators on the chart with one movement of the hand. There are situations when there are too many indicators on the chart. And it is required to delete all of them without closing the tab. Unfortunately, the settings window doesn't allow us to select all indicators at once and we have to delete one by one. This script will solve this problem. Simply drag the script   from Navigator window onto the chart.
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Anton Polkovnikov
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Anchored VWAP (with no Volume) A unique development of one of the most useful VWAP indicators. This product allows you to get away from using the basics of VWAP, namely the volume. Everything is calculated without it. In addition, a convenient system for selecting starting points has been developed - by moving the "starting field" you indicate to the script the area, in which the extremum, from which the calculation will start, should be searched for. The main advantages of this development: con
TrendMeasurer indicator manual
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TrendMeasurer indicator manual / TMi manual The indicator is designed to help the user to find the end point of a strong trending price movement. Important - END. Not start. How the indicator works The first price impulse and its subsequent pullback form a certain "critical mass" which acts as "fuel" for further price movement. The production of this fuel indicates the potential end of the trend. Both volume and indicator calculated in a certain way from price data can be the fuel. The amount of
VWAP Daily
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Weighted average price indicator or VWAP. The well-known standard VWAP with the beginning of the day is added with the function of selecting the periodization. It can be calculated both every day and on other periods. Also the indicator allows to exclude the volume from the calculation, which will allow using it on the cryptocurrencies and forex. There is an alert for a VWAP price crossing. There are 1 and 2 standard deviation. Settings: Volume: turning volume on and off in the calculation mecha
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A huge number of traders use the VolumeProfile/MarketProfile analysis method. And I think there is no need to explain such concepts as POC and VAH/VAL. However, the standard VolumeProfile representation has a drawback - we only see the current picture of the market. We see the "convexity" of the volume distribution within the period. But we don't see the main thing - the "migration" of the POC level during the price movement. Our indicator is unique. It is dynamic. The first feature is that the
Volatility indicator no lagging
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Non-lagging VOLATILITY indicator A radical modification of the ATR indicator, which corrected all of its shortcomings (the picture shows the difference with ATR). The indicator shows the swing size of the current market movement. Features: does not have a time window period, i.e. any subjective settings non-delayed, the extremums of the indicator always coincide with the extremum of the price (note the picture) is normalized by means of a color solution, i.e. it has the properties of an oscillat
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MultiVWAP A radical reworking of the well-known VWAP, which is in fact a completely new unique tool. It gives you the opportunity to put 5 types of different VWAPs on the chart: Volume - standard VWAP calculated based on volume No volume - no volume in calculations, which allows using the indicator on the charts, for which the broker does not supply volumetric data Volatility - new development, the calculation is based on unsteady volatility Buyer - VWAP calculation is based on current market bu
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Seconds time frame In MT5 there are no second charts by default. Many of the presented options for creating such do not work fully - errors with extrema, inability to use indicators, etc. I present you a fully working variant. The script works as an Expert Advisor by creating a custom symbol. To work, the script is placed on the M1 chart of the instrument of interest, after which the window of the custom symbol will open automatically. The settings are minimal and intuitive - the timeframe inter
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Auto Point of Control Indicator for those who use the Market/Volume Profile in their trading, who are familiar with the concepts of POC and VAH/VAL. I often noticed that it is inconvenient to change the zone of POC level calculation. Also it is not always convenient to use periodic areas, such as Day, Hour, etc. So I decided to develop a fully automated POC, where the zones change each other through the algorithm in the script. How to use POC - everyone decides for himself. They can be stop-loss
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Pullback Hunter
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PULLBACK HUNTER What is every trader's cherished dream? To see without delay the places where the reversal will happen. This, of course, is from the category of magic, though... nothing is impossible. But for now I've prepared for you an indicator that marks in real time the end of corrections to the current movement or in short - catches pullbacks.What is the main point? Many people practice rebounds when the price moves in the direction of the open position. And they do them on the formation o
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LEVELS (extremes, stops, takeprofits) The indicator visualizes the levels of recent price extremes. Such values are searched for by means of an internal algorithm. It does not redraw.  It is used to change stop order placement levels (done manually by the user, the indicator only visualizes the level). It can also be used for taking partial profits at opposite levels of the movement. The indicator will allow you to take most of the strong movements. You don't have to worry about exiting a positi
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