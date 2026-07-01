Seven Target – a professional analytical indicator that includes two systems and two types of target determination.

First Target System:

This system is based on the analysis of "Flag" or "Pennant" patterns of all types, across their various sides and potential drawing probabilities. From there, professional Fibonacci levels are extracted and derived based on those bullish or bearish patterns.

We have a professional floating analysis dashboard that includes 8 professional information-analysis systems, designed to analyze the chart using intelligent methods, determine the accuracy of pattern targets, and monitor them continuously. Therefore, we will have active "Flag" or "Pennant" pattern targets, as well as others that may turn expired – all of which are controlled and beneficial in both their active and expired states. We will also have professional Fibonacci levels. If the 50% level is confirmed – with absolute certainty – this level will have a strong impact on trading and can be greatly utilized to easily and effectively determine the direction of price reversals, as well as to take profits between the upper and lower 50% levels.

Monitoring the floating analysis dashboard is very important to understand the general trend, including the 7-MA system for moving averages, which uses 7 professional and intelligent averages. Therefore, it is advisable to keep an eye on the floating dashboard at all times.

When the price reaches the expected target zone of the first system – the "Flag" or "Pennant" pattern system – the projection line will turn green, indicating that the target has been hit, both on the chart drawings and at the top of the floating analysis dashboard. If the projection line turns expired, it will appear in gray.

Second Target System:

The second system is based on a large-scale and professional coordination between the SMC system and Smart Money Concepts, and the 8 information-analysis systems within the dashboard, in a professional and intelligent manner.

The second system for suggesting trades and targets is based on monitoring shifts and information within the market structure, including BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity, and others, in a professional way.

When the suggested target is formed, a smooth line will appear with the label "Pending." If it is breached, it will become an "Entry" signal, with continuous coordination with the floating information dashboard. It is also advisable to keep an eye on that dashboard when making an entry decision based on the drawn suggestion. When the price reaches the expected target, the color of the drawing and lines will turn golden. There may be a margin that varies depending on spreads and brokers, so this should be taken into account visually and as a precaution in case the target is pulled back to the suggestion zone, providing a reserve margin of several pips.

General Information:

The indicator does not repaint for the first system related to "Flag" and "Pennant" patterns, nor does it repaint for the second system related to price structure. However, it will be in continuous coordination with the information coming from the floating analysis dashboard in order to correct information, updates, and drawings quickly and dynamically.



The indicator works with all timeframes: Daily, 4-H, 1-H, 15-Minute, 5-Minute, 1-Minute..the indicator must be tried and tested in order to understand it more thoroughly.

There will be several updates to the indicator to enhance its capabilities, efficiency, and professionalism.

The initial price of the indicator will be $50. In the next update, it will be $61.8, then $78, then $100, then $138, then $161.

I wish everyone the best of luck, success, and profits.