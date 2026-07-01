Seven Target

5

Seven Target – a professional analytical indicator that includes two systems and two types of target determination.

First Target System:
This system is based on the analysis of "Flag" or "Pennant" patterns of all types, across their various sides and potential drawing probabilities. From there, professional Fibonacci levels are extracted and derived based on those bullish or bearish patterns.

We have a professional floating analysis dashboard that includes 8 professional information-analysis systems, designed to analyze the chart using intelligent methods, determine the accuracy of pattern targets, and monitor them continuously. Therefore, we will have active "Flag" or "Pennant" pattern targets, as well as others that may turn expired – all of which are controlled and beneficial in both their active and expired states. We will also have professional Fibonacci levels. If the 50% level is confirmed – with absolute certainty – this level will have a strong impact on trading and can be greatly utilized to easily and effectively determine the direction of price reversals, as well as to take profits between the upper and lower 50% levels.

Monitoring the floating analysis dashboard is very important to understand the general trend, including the 7-MA system for moving averages, which uses 7 professional and intelligent averages. Therefore, it is advisable to keep an eye on the floating dashboard at all times.

When the price reaches the expected target zone of the first system – the "Flag" or "Pennant" pattern system – the projection line will turn green, indicating that the target has been hit, both on the chart drawings and at the top of the floating analysis dashboard. If the projection line turns expired, it will appear in gray.

Second Target System:
The second system is based on a large-scale and professional coordination between the SMC system and Smart Money Concepts, and the 8 information-analysis systems within the dashboard, in a professional and intelligent manner.

The second system for suggesting trades and targets is based on monitoring shifts and information within the market structure, including BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity, and others, in a professional way.

When the suggested target is formed, a smooth line will appear with the label "Pending." If it is breached, it will become an "Entry" signal, with continuous coordination with the floating information dashboard. It is also advisable to keep an eye on that dashboard when making an entry decision based on the drawn suggestion. When the price reaches the expected target, the color of the drawing and lines will turn golden. There may be a margin that varies depending on spreads and brokers, so this should be taken into account visually and as a precaution in case the target is pulled back to the suggestion zone, providing a reserve margin of several pips.

General Information:
The indicator does not repaint for the first system related to "Flag" and "Pennant" patterns, nor does it repaint for the second system related to price structure. However, it will be in continuous coordination with the information coming from the floating analysis dashboard in order to correct information, updates, and drawings quickly and dynamically.

The indicator works with all timeframes: Daily, 4-H, 1-H, 15-Minute, 5-Minute, 1-Minute..the indicator must be tried and tested in order to understand it more thoroughly.

There will be several updates to the indicator to enhance its capabilities, efficiency, and professionalism.
The initial price of the indicator will be $50. In the next update, it will be $61.8, then $78, then $100, then $138, then $161.

I wish everyone the best of luck, success, and profits.


Reviews 1
eman11
1765
eman11 2026.07.03 18:49 
 

Seven Target is a very well thought out indicator, the developer has a deep understanding of trading and of coding as well. Suleiman is very friendly, trustworthy, and hard working with great pride in his work, there is no doubt he will continue to update the indicator, even though it is already excellent.

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before explaining  Time Candle Suleiman: recommended tested this important and very useful indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183859 Note: The image shown in Screenshots is of my 2 indicators, first one with  Shock Pullback V 3.3  indicator , and other for  Suleiman Levels and RSI Trend V indicator, including of course attached "Time Candle", which is originally part of the comprehensive indicator for advanced analysis and exclusive levels - Discovered from scratch "An origina
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Suleiman Alhawamdah
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Note before explaining the Expert: Try this advanced and professional indicator with a structure for forecasting "Caution Scalping" indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/168055 ///////////////////////////////////////////// IMPORTANT: THIS EXPERT IS FOR DATA HISTORICAL DOWNLOAD ONLY DOES NOT EXECUTE ANY TRADING OPERATIONS - Expert Advisor Function : To download historical data accurately, correctly, and quickly. - Need for It : Sometimes, we notice that certain indicators contain
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Special price for a limited number of days. "RSI Trend V" Indicator is designed for trend identification and is integrated with Fibonacci to determine target zones and potential reversals. It includes bullish and bearish arrows that appear in potential price movement reversal areas. However, the key elements to focus on are: -Thick blue line - Uptrend -Thick yellow line - Downtrend -Green cloud above the thick green line -Red cloud below the thick yellow line -Bullish and bearish arrows Import
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Volume & Liquidity Hunter – Scalping is a professional-grade scalping indicator designed to track real-time volume surges and liquidity zones across multiple timeframes. It combines smart money concepts with live trading conditions, making it an ideal tool for precision scalping.. Whether you’re trading reversals, breakouts, or fair value gaps — this indicator helps you identify where real buying and selling pressure is concentrated. Real-Time Volume Detection Tracks tick volume spikes and com
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King Smart Liquidity MT5 is an advanced analytical indicator specifically designed to track institutional money flows and major banks in forex, gold, indices, Bitcoin, and other markets. This indicator was developed based on the "Smart Money Concept" methodology, which relies on understanding price action, liquidity zones, and how major financial institutions behave in the market. The indicator doesn't merely draw lines or zones, but provides a comprehensive analysis of the real market structur
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eman11
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eman11 2026.07.03 18:49 
 

Seven Target is a very well thought out indicator, the developer has a deep understanding of trading and of coding as well. Suleiman is very friendly, trustworthy, and hard working with great pride in his work, there is no doubt he will continue to update the indicator, even though it is already excellent.

Suleiman Alhawamdah
70408
Reply from developer Suleiman Alhawamdah 2026.07.12 05:46
Thank you so much my friend eman11. I truly appreciate a review from an expert like you, who deeply understands chart analysis and its complexities. and thank for your kind words. I have released an update regarding the size of the analysis panel, and God willing, there will be further updates in the future to enhance the indicator's capabilities, reliability, and overall performance.
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